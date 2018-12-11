Flynn, Manafort to make arguments in Russia probe

You are here

Manafort’s attorneys have denied the allegations and are expected to present more detailed arguments at a court hearing Tuesday. (AFP/Getty Images)
  • The defendants represent starkly different paths in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation
  • Flynn has stayed largely out of the public eye and refrained from discussing the Russia investigation despite encouragement from his supporters to take an aggressive stance.
WASHINGTON: Their fortunes sliding in divergent directions, two former Trump aides are pleading their case to judges Tuesday in hopes of easing the punishment they could face for their crimes.
Lawyers for former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn will make a sentencing recommendation in a court filing due by the end of the day, while Paul Manafort’s defense team is expected to argue that the ex-Trump campaign chairman never intentionally lied to prosecutors.
The defendants represent starkly different paths in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation — a model cooperator on one end, and, prosecutors say, a dishonest and resistant witness on the other.
Both men could be a potential threat to President Donald Trump as Mueller examines whether Trump’s campaign coordinated with the Kremlin during the 2016 campaign.
Prosecutors with Mueller said last week that Flynn had been so cooperative in their investigation, meeting with them 19 times, that he was entitled to no prison time. Flynn’s attorneys are also expected to make the same recommendation for their client, who pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI about his conversations during the presidential transition period with the-then Russian ambassador to the United States.
Since his guilty plea a year ago, Flynn has stayed largely out of the public eye and refrained from discussing the Russia investigation despite encouragement from his supporters to take an aggressive stance.
Tuesday’s filing will be the first opportunity where Flynn’s attorneys, Robert Kelner and Stephen Anthony, will lay out his side of the story. The memo is expected to emphasize the retired US Army lieutenant general’s more than 30 years in the military, including five years in combat, and his acceptance of responsibility for his actions early on in the Russia investigation.
The memo could also reflect the toll the investigation has taken on Flynn and his family over the past two years. In a public statement after his plea, Flynn has said he cooperated with prosecutors because it was in “the best interests of my family and our country.”
Flynn is scheduled to be sentenced next week.
In Manafort’s case, prosecutors have accused him of repeatedly lying to them even after he agreed to cooperate. They say Manafort lied about his interactions with a longtime associate they say has ties to Russian intelligence, his contacts with Trump administration officials and other matters under investigation by the Justice Department.
Prosecutors have left open the door to filing additional charges against Manafort, who already faces years in prison.
Manafort’s attorneys have denied the allegations and are expected to present more detailed arguments at a court hearing Tuesday in Washington, where he pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in September.
Manafort faces sentencing in a separate case in Virginia, where he was convicted of eight felony counts related to his efforts to hide millions of dollars he earned from Ukrainian political consulting from the IRS.
 

Canadian court frees Chinese Huawei executive

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's chief financial officer (CFO), is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters December 6, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 12 December 2018
Reuters
0

Canadian court frees Chinese Huawei executive

  • A Canadian citizen has been detained in China, Canada said on Tuesday
Updated 12 December 2018
Reuters
0

VANCOUVER/BEIJING: A Canadian court on Tuesday granted bail to a top executive of Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. while she awaits a hearing for extradition to the United States, a move that could help placate Chinese officials angered by her arrest.
Meng Wanzhou, 46, Huawei’s chief financial officer and the daughter of its founder, faces US accusations that she misled multinational banks about Iran-linked transactions, putting the banks at risk of violating US sanctions.
Justice William Ehrcke at a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Tuesday granted bail to Meng, subject to a guarantee of C$10 million ($7.5 million) and other conditions.
China had threatened severe consequences unless Canada released Meng immediately.
A Canadian citizen has been detained in China, Canada said on Tuesday. The Canadian government said it saw no explicit link to the Huawei case, but analysts had predicted retaliation from Beijing. Two sources told Reuters the person detained was former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig, who now works for a think tank.
Guy Saint-Jacques, Canada’s former ambassador to China, asked by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. whether the Kovrig detention was a coincidence, said: “In China there are no coincidences ... If they want to send you a message they will send you a message.”
Meng was detained as part of a US investigation on Dec. 1 as she was changing planes in Vancouver. ($1 = 1.3317 Canadian dollars)

