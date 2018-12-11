You are here

﻿

Pep Guardiola praises ‘incredible’ Raheem Sterling for confronting racism

The City boss has backed up his winger's claims about the portrayal of black footballers in the media and its link to racial abuse dished out from the stands.
MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola has praised Manchester City star Raheem Sterling for refusing to be intimidated by the menace of racism in football.

Sterling endured alleged racial abuse from a Chelsea fan during City’s 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was targeted by the supporter while he was standing near fans on the touchline.

Sterling appeared to laugh off the shocking incident at the time, but the abuse has drawn widespread condemnation amid fears the sport is being dragged back to the dark ages of the 1970s and 1980s when racism was rife.

The England winger later accused the media of fueling racism in the way it reports certain stories about black players.

And former England assistant coach Gary Neville revealed this week that Sterling complained during Euro 2016 of constant criticism from fans that carried racist undertones.

Speaking for the first time since the Chelsea incident, City manager Guardiola backed Sterling and hailed his decision to speak out on the controversy.

“I was concerned with what happened but he made a statement on Instagram and was quite clear about his thoughts,” Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday.

“He’s an incredible person, an incredible human being.

“It’s tough in the 21st century to still be in this position, to have problems with diversity. We have to be better, everyone.”

Guardiola believes racism is a deep problem in society, not just football, and insisted more must be done to combat it.

“It’s everywhere, racism is everywhere. People focus on football but it’s not just in football. You’d think in football we’d be safe but racism is everywhere,” he said.

“What happens today — how we treat immigrants and refugees, when once in our lives our grandfathers were refugees. It’s everywhere. That’s why we have to fight every day.

“We have to fight for human rights to make a better society for the future. Today it’s dangerous, not just in England, all across Europe.

“The message for the politicians is for them to be tough on human rights and we have to defend democracy in the best way.”

Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola also pointed out the media has a crucial role to play in keeping racism in check.

“Today the real power is the media, not politicians, not the governments. It’s the media,” he said.

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into the Stamford Bridge incident, while Chelsea have suspended four supporters.

“I appreciate what Chelsea did,” Guardiola said. “If it happened in my club we should do the same.”

Guardiola, whose side host Hoffenheim in the Champions League on Wednesday, made it clear comments about players should restricted to performances on the field rather than straying into foul abuse.

“Hopefully the criticism is when he plays s***, he plays bad. That would be perfect. Everyone is exposed to that — the managers, the players, everyone around the world,” he said.

“But just for the color of his skin? Believe me, that’s ridiculous and that’s why everyone has to protect from that situation.”

Sterling’s team-mate Leroy Sane also believes the former Liverpool player has shown great dignity in dealing with the abuse.

“I think it’s sad this happens still. We all support Raheem and are on his side,” Sane said.

“He is a strong guy, a good guy. He can handle it and he is not letting it get him down.”

Ahmed Barman out to toast Al-Ain success in FIFA Club World Cup

Ahmed Barman out to toast Al-Ain success in FIFA Club World Cup

  • Tournament gets under way on Wednesday when Al-Ain take on Team Wellington at home.
  • UAE midfielder sure his side can cause a few shocks.
LONDON: While he is only too aware of the quality opposition they have to face, Al-Ain midfielder Ahmed Barman is backing “The Boss” to scare a few teams in the FIFA Club World Cup.
The tournament gets under way when the UAE outfit face Team Wellington on their home ground in the opener today. Last year saw fellow Arabian Gulf League side Al-Jazira reach the semifinal where they gave Real Madrid a huge fright before narrowly losing 2-1. And inspired by that march to the last four, Barman is looking for Al-Ain to go one better and become the first Emirati side to make the final.
“The FIFA Club World Cup is a global competition coveted by every club,” Barman said. “Al-Ahli, Al-Jazira and Al-Wahda participated in this tournament before and did their part, putting the UAE on the world map. We at Al-Ain hope to reach the semi-final, as Al-Jazira did, or do even better.”
Before any tournament it is only natural to dream of glory and lifting the trophy in front of adoring fans. But the midfielder is not getting too cocky, revealing that despite having home advantage Al-Ain are taking absolutely nothing for granted, starting with Wednesday’s clash against the Kiwis.
“There’s no doubt that we’re aiming to reach the final and face a giant like Real Madrid, but first we have to focus on our opening match against Team Wellington,” the 24-year-old said.
“We need to win to progress from this round and play the subsequent games until we reach the final against Real Madrid and show a standard of play the UAE can be proud of.”
Barman is not anticipating an easy opener.
“Team Wellington are a very good team with considerable ability. They won their local league and the OFC Champions League, which proves they’re powerful.
“So, all our focus is on this opening match. We’re annualizing our opponents to understand their capabilities as we prepare to perform well on the pitch and get positive result.”
The UAE champions did not have the best preparation for their stab at Club World Cup glory, losing 5-2 to Al-Wasl in the UAE President’s Cup at the weekend.
That result, while clearly not ideal, has not bothered the side’s coach.
“We cannot win every game, what is gone is gone, it’s full concentration on the match ahead,” Zoran Mamic said.
“There are no rules that Al-Ain cannot lose games, that’s why I don’t make any drama.”
But while Barman was keen to invoke the memory of Al-Jazira’s march to the last four, his boss was less so, telling his team to focus on the match at hand before getting ahead of themselves.
“We are not here to talk about last year, just as we are not here to talk about the future,” the Croatian said. “We are here to represent the club in the best possible way. We focus on the match at hand and everything will take care of itself.”
Of today’s opponents he added: “We have watched all their games, we know their strengths and where they are not so strong. They are particularly good offensively, they play with fast wingers and a striker who is a good scorer, they play a system that is unusual to us because no teams in the Emirates play with three in the last line. If we do our job we will (have) a good match.”

