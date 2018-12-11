You are here

﻿

Boeing’s 737 deliveries rise in November

A Boeing 777-31H aircraft of Emirates airline lands at Cointrin Airport in Geneva, Switzerland December 3, 2018. (Reuters/File Photo)
LONDON: Boeing Co. delivered 61 of its best-selling 737 single-aisle aircraft in November, up from 50 a year earlier, suggesting that the planemaker may be finally moving past supplier problems that have dented production.
Total deliveries for the first 11 months of 2018 rose to 704 from 680 in the same period a year earlier. Boeing expects to deliver 810-815 planes in 2018.
The company has been striving to overcome production bottlenecks stemming from delays in the delivery of fuselages and engines from its suppliers.
Investors and analysts closely watch the number of planes Boeing turns over to airlines and leasing firms for cues on the company’s cash flow and efficiency.
Airbus said last week it had delivered 673 aircraft up to the end of November, leaving 109 aircraft still to be delivered in December to reach a core target of 782 deliveries.
Boeing delivered a total of 79 aircraft in November.
Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said last month that deliveries would rebound in the last two months of the year despite supply delays in engines and other components.
The company’s deliveries could take a hit if Indonesia’s Lion Air decides to cancel orders for Boeing’s 737 MAX jets following a crash that killed 189 people in October.
Lion Air, a privately owned budget airline, has 190 Boeing jets worth $22 billion at list prices waiting to be delivered, on top of 197 already taken, making it one of the US manufacturer’s biggest export customers.

Disney again makes history with takings above $7bn for 2018

0

Disney again makes history with takings above $7bn for 2018

  • Box office gross marks second biggest year for Disney
  • Latest offering "Mary Poppins Returns" expected to dominate box office
LOS ANGELES: Walt Disney Studios is again ending the year on a high note, posting more than $7 billion in global box office earnings, thanks to hits such as "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War."
"This is only the second time in history any studio has surpassed the $7 billion mark, after Disney's own industry-record 2016 global gross of $7.6 billion," the company said in a statement on Monday.
"The Studios' estimated international box office gross through December 9 is an estimated $4.069 billion, marking our second biggest year and the third biggest in industry history," it added.
Disney's success comes as the studio is set to release "Mary Poppins Returns" on December 19, which is expected to top the box office during the holiday season.
"To date, four of the top eight worldwide releases of the year are from The Walt Disney Studios, including the top two global and top three domestic releases," the company said.
"Avengers: Infinity War," made by Disney's Marvel subsidiary, led the way, earning $2 billion alone. It is followed by superhero movie "Black Panther," which earned $1.35 billion worldwide.
"Incredibles 2," made by Pixar, another Disney subsidiary, earned $1.24 billion.
Other top box office earners for 2018 are "Ant-Man and The Wasp," "Solo: A Star Wars Story," and "Ralph Breaks the Internet," which has held the number one spot at the North American box office for the third consecutive week.

