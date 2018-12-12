Haute right now: Saudi model ‘humbled’ by fashion award nod

JEDDAH: Saudi model Taleedah Tamer has told Arab News she was humbled to be named as an emerging talent at the 2018 Fashion Awards, which were held in London on Monday.
Jeddah-born Tamer, who has graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia and was the first Saudi model to walk the runway at Paris Couture Week, appeared in a category that showcased innovative and emerging creative talent from the fashion world.
Thousands in the industry were asked to nominate their picks for the category — and one of them was Tamer.
“I found out I was nominated a week or so before the event,” she told Arab News. “At first, I questioned the reality of it all, as it was so humbling. I’m just so happy and grateful for their acknowledgment, and honored to be one of the few Saudis that were nominated. My friend Marriam Mossalli was also nominated, and it’s just really great to see that they are recognizing all this talent worldwide.”
Tamer opened for Antonio Grimaldi in Paris in July, making headlines around the world that labeled her the first Saudi supermodel.
The teen wore a crisp white suit, which featured a cape and gold accents, and her center-parted hair was adorned with a “mohawk.”
Her second look for the show was a floor-length, dove-grey strapless gown with a feather detail.
Tamer’s mother Cristina is a former model who was spotted at dance class aged 18 and went on to work for Giorgio Armani and Gianfranco Ferre. Her father Ayman is chairman and managing partner of the Saudi-based Tamer Group.
“The Fashion Awards are very prestigious; a very beautiful and elegant event. I attended with my mother and we had a great time together. It was just lovely to see so much talent being recognized. What particularly stood out to me was the acceptance speeches by the nominees that received an award. The fashion industry is increasingly becoming so aware of the environment. They made that very clear to everyone in attendance, and they really took their time discussing topics that directly relate to the welfare of our planet.”
A highlight of that evening was a speech from British designer Vivienne Westwood, she added, who talked about the importance of conservation in the fashion industry.
“I liked that she took her time and really expressed herself, and was very sincere about what she believes in. It’s so important to speak your mind, and she did just that in a very graceful way. I’m just so honored to be a part of an industry that really recognizes these important issues.
