You are here

  • Home
  • Haute right now: Saudi model ‘humbled’ by fashion award nod
﻿

Haute right now: Saudi model ‘humbled’ by fashion award nod

1 / 2
Saudi model Taleedah Tamer during a fashion show. (Supplied)
2 / 2
Saudi model Taleedah Tamer during a fashion show. (Supplied)
Updated 1 min 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

Haute right now: Saudi model ‘humbled’ by fashion award nod

  • Tamer opened for Antonio Grimaldi in Paris in July, making headlines around the world that labeled her the first Saudi supermodel
  • Taleedah Tamer father Ayman is chairman and managing partner of the Saudi-based Tamer Group.
Updated 1 min 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi model Taleedah Tamer has told Arab News she was humbled to be named as an emerging talent at the 2018 Fashion Awards, which were held in London on Monday.
Jeddah-born Tamer, who has graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia and was the first Saudi model to walk the runway at Paris Couture Week, appeared in a category that showcased innovative and emerging creative talent from the fashion world.
Thousands in the industry were asked to nominate their picks for the category — and one of them was Tamer.
“I found out I was nominated a week or so before the event,” she told Arab News. “At first, I questioned the reality of it all, as it was so humbling. I’m just so happy and grateful for their acknowledgment, and honored to be one of the few Saudis that were nominated. My friend Marriam Mossalli was also nominated, and it’s just really great to see that they are recognizing all this talent worldwide.”
Tamer opened for Antonio Grimaldi in Paris in July, making headlines around the world that labeled her the first Saudi supermodel.
The teen wore a crisp white suit, which featured a cape and gold accents, and her center-parted hair was adorned with a “mohawk.”
Her second look for the show was a floor-length, dove-grey strapless gown with a feather detail.
Tamer’s mother Cristina is a former model who was spotted at dance class aged 18 and went on to work for Giorgio Armani and Gianfranco Ferre. Her father Ayman is chairman and managing partner of the Saudi-based Tamer Group.
“The Fashion Awards are very prestigious; a very beautiful and elegant event. I attended with my mother and we had a great time together. It was just lovely to see so much talent being recognized. What particularly stood out to me was the acceptance speeches by the nominees that received an award. The fashion industry is increasingly becoming so aware of the environment. They made that very clear to everyone in attendance, and they really took their time discussing topics that directly relate to the welfare of our planet.”
A highlight of that evening was a speech from British designer Vivienne Westwood, she added, who talked about the importance of conservation in the fashion industry.
“I liked that she took her time and really expressed herself, and was very sincere about what she believes in. It’s so important to speak your mind, and she did just that in a very graceful way. I’m just so honored to be a part of an industry that really recognizes these important issues.

Topics: Taleedah Tamer saudi fashion Saudi model

Related

0
Lifestyle
Taleedah Tamer makes waves in Paris
Special 0
Lifestyle
Will Taleedah Tamer be the first Saudi supermodel?
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi models seek ‘understanding’
0
Fashion
Meeting of the models: Top Brazilian beauty shares advice with rising Saudi star

Saudi Arabia’s up-and-coming energy park set to transform KSA into a global industrial powerhouse

Situated in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province, between Dammam and Al-Ahsa, the project will be developed in three phases. (Supplied)
Updated 12 December 2018
Rawan Radwan
0

Saudi Arabia’s up-and-coming energy park set to transform KSA into a global industrial powerhouse

  • The first phase is scheduled for completion by 2021
  • SPARK will localize more than 300 new industrial services and facilities and will have specialized training centers to cater to the huge influx of manpower
Updated 12 December 2018
Rawan Radwan
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is fast catching up with the world’s ever-growing energy and technology scene ahead of 2030. In fact, the King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) may soon prove a global destination for energy industry investors.

The new energy city mega-project is being developed by Saudi Aramco, which received authoritization to embark on the initiative in the summer, and is operated, managed and maintained in partnership with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON). 

With projections that the megacity will create more than 100,000 jobs, it is considered one of the most up-and-coming energy parks in the world.

SPARK will localize more than 300 new industrial services and facilities and will have specialized training centers to cater to the huge influx of manpower.

Situated in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province, between Dammam and Al-Ahsa, the project will be developed in three phases. 

The first phase is scheduled for completion by 2021, while the final phase of the project is set for completion in 2035. With all this on track, the 50-square-kilometer project is poised to be a magnet for foreign and domestic investment. 

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inaugurated the King Salman Energy Park at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) on Monday. (SPA)

What’s more, Aramco’s espousal of SPARK will also help businesses indulge in technological development, manufacturing and exports channels and build a world-class energy supply chain. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inaugurated the King Salman Energy Park at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) on Monday.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Energy Minister and Aramco Chairman Khalid Al-Falih declared SPARK a special economic zone (SEZ) in which businesses can enjoy exclusive benefits. 

“We are looking forward to collaborating with our first anchor partners at SPARK,” said Saudi Aramco President and CEO, Amin Nasser.

SPARK has already attracted investment from foreign and local companies to produce and manufacture goods and services. The first phase of the project is expected to cost about $1.6 billion. 

The park is set to attract industrial investors in the water, power, petrochemical and wastewater sectors, among others. 

Facilities at SPARK will also help investors bridge gaps in local production back home, increasing competition in the long run. 

“This energy city is exciting because it brings together a multitude of businesses,” Mark McCollum, president and CEO of Weatherford Corp, told SPARK.

“We firmly believe that collaboration and cooperation among service companies and individual providers to the energy sector is vital in breaking new ground.”

The King Salman Energy Park is also set to promote small and medium-sized enterprises. With focus on energy production, it also provides opportunities for investment in residential and commercial real estate projects.

Nasser said that the “King Salman Energy Park will spur a new era of growth for one of the Kingdom’s already thriving sectors. What’s more, it will serve as a central gateway to the region’s economies since Aramco is at the heart of the global oil and gas industry.”

Topics: King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) Saudi Arabia Editor’s Choice

Latest updates

French tourist shot dead in Bangkok by off-duty Thai cop
0
Conservative lawmakers trigger no confidence vote in UK PM May’s leadership
0
Michael Cohen, Trump’s loyal fixer turned tell-all accuser
0
Police undergo operation near Strasbourg cathedral following shooting
0
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: What to get for the ones you love this festive season
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.