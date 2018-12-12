You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Ever the Leader
﻿

What We Are Reading Today: Ever the Leader

Updated 12 December 2018
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Ever the Leader

Updated 12 December 2018
Arab News
0

Author: William G. Bowen

Ever the Leader gathers together selected speeches and writings from one of the great scholars and commentators of higher education. William G. Bowen’s career at Princeton University — from economics professor to provost to a 16-year tenure as president — was marked by extraordinary accomplishments during times of great change, both at the university and in the country. But it was in Bowen’s second act, as president of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and founding chairman of ITHAKA, that he took the lessons he learned as a highly productive leader of one of the nation’s most esteemed universities and applied them to a broader set of problems in higher education. This volume of work from Bowen’s later career captures this expansion of his thought and influence.
Comprising remarks and articles on the subjects of university values, educational opportunity, college sports, technology, and colleagues and peers in higher education leadership, Ever the Leader is more than just a concis e distillation of Bowen’s research and thinking on some of the most urgent issues of the day — it is a portrait of leadership in action. The selected papers, talks, and articles exemplify Bowen’s commitment and singular ability to communicate strong, persuasive arguments for change.
and to motivate others to engage with the truly hard questions facing higher education leaders.

 

Topics: Books

Related

0
books
What We Are Reading Today: When Insurers Go Bust
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Art and the Second World War

Book Review: Explore Morocco in your mind’s eye with this anthology

Updated 12 December 2018
Lisa Kaaki
0

Book Review: Explore Morocco in your mind’s eye with this anthology

  • This collection showcases the writings and observations of adventurous travelers, traders and diplomats through the centuries
  • Rose begins the book with a concise but informative introduction and writes that Morocco is not a country of one major city, like Istanbul or Cairo
Updated 12 December 2018
Lisa Kaaki
0

BEIRUT: “A Morocco Anthology” is the latest volume released in the delightful series “Travel Writing through the Centuries,” published by The American University in Cairo Press and edited by Martin Rose, who was the director of the British Council in Morocco until 2014.

Previous titles in the wanderlust-inducing series include books on the Nile, Jerusalem, Beirut and Istanbul, among other destinations.

This collection showcases the writings and observations of adventurous travelers, traders and diplomats through the centuries.

The Moroccan anthology takes us back to the 17th century with George Philips, secretary to the governor of Tangier, beautifully describing the juniper scented wind blowing from the land as the boat he was on glided into the Bay of Tangier on Saturday June 12, 1675.    

Tangier, a port town, was the gateway to Morocco. A mere 14 miles from Spain, it was easily reached by ferry and the effect it had on European travelers was perfectly summed up by Spanish explorer Domingo Badia Y Leblich who arrived from the Spanish town of Tarifa in 1803 and wrote: “The sensation which we experienced on making this short passage for the first time can be compared only to the effect of a dream.”

Rose begins the book with a concise but informative introduction and writes that Morocco is not a country of one major city, like Istanbul or Cairo. It has four imperial cities: Fes, Marrakech, Meknes and Rabat and each of these cities has a chapter of the book dedicated to its wonders.

While American novelist Paul Bowles described Fes as a “vast, oyster-grey medina… formless honeycomb of cubes, terraces, courtyards, backed by the grooved slopes of (mountain) Djebel Zalagh,” war correspondent Ellis Ashmead-Bartlett writes about a unique sense of freedom, “exhilarating to the mind and to the body,” which he found in no other country but Morocco.

These are just two examples of the winding prose and gripping descriptions this anthology has to offer readers who are eager to explore Morocco in their mind’s eye.

This superb selection of travel writing, encased in a small and practical hardback format, provides a stunning, layered portrayal of Morocco.

Topics: Morocco

Related

0
books
Book Review: ‘Enlightenment Now’ and why the end is not nigh
0
books
Book review: A 17th-century solution for conflict in the Middle East

Latest updates

2018 Holiday Gift Guide: What to get for the ones you love this festive season
0
Thousands flee bombs and hunger in eastern Syria
0
Twitter CEO defends controversial Myanmar tweets
0
The Six: Festive Fashion by Dubai-based designer ASMARAÏA
0
102-year-old great-granny becomes ‘oldest’ skydiver
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.