The Six: Festive Fashion by Dubai-based designer ASMARAÏA

DUBAI:Dubai-based label ASMARAÏA just launched its pre-fall 2019 collection — and it’s all about cruelty-free, sustainable fashion with a festive edge.



Checkmate

The 15-piece collection features this checkered skirt-and-jacket ensemble that is giving us major “Clueless” vibes.

Gold Rush

‘Tis the season to sparkle and this dazzling, floor-length gold skirt will do the trick. Take note of the chic black bow detail at the waist — it’s the ultimate party look.

Feathered fashion

The brand works with environmentally-friendly materials such as organic cotton, recycled polyester and faux fur, so you can be sure this feathered look doesn’t come at the cost of an animal’s life.

Jewel Tones

If you want to glisten like a polished jewel at your next festive function, this emerald-colored skirt is the perfect choice with its sequin details and shimmery overlay.

Golden Girl

Leopard print played a heavy part in the new collection, with this sequin-dusted, animal-print dress standing out on the runway.

Ruby Red

The festive season is all about three key colors — ruby red, luscious green and dazzling gold and this dress is the perfect example of a scarlet head turner with its deep red fabric and leopard-print.