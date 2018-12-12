You are here

The Six: Festive Fashion by Dubai-based designer ASMARAÏA

ASMARAÏA just launched its pre-fall 2019 collection. (Supplied)
Updated 12 December 2018
Arab News
DUBAI:Dubai-based label ASMARAÏA just launched its pre-fall 2019 collection — and it’s all about cruelty-free, sustainable fashion with a festive edge.

Checkmate
The 15-piece collection features this checkered skirt-and-jacket ensemble that is giving us major “Clueless” vibes.

Gold Rush
‘Tis the season to sparkle and this dazzling, floor-length gold skirt will do the trick. Take note of the chic black bow detail at the waist — it’s the ultimate party look.

Feathered fashion
The brand works with environmentally-friendly materials such as organic cotton, recycled polyester and faux fur, so you can be sure this feathered look doesn’t come at the cost of an animal’s life.

Jewel Tones
If you want to glisten like a polished jewel at your next festive function, this emerald-colored skirt is the perfect choice with its sequin details and shimmery overlay.

Golden Girl
Leopard print played a heavy part in the new collection, with this sequin-dusted, animal-print dress standing out on the runway.

Ruby Red
The festive season is all about three key colors — ruby red, luscious green and dazzling gold and this dress is the perfect example of a scarlet head turner with its deep red fabric and leopard-print.

 

Topics: festive holidays fashion designer

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy mini honeymoon in Oman

Updated 12 December 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra and her new husband Nick Jonas reportedly escaped to Oman for a quick break this week after their headline-making nuptials in India.
The Bollywood star and US singer tied the knot in an extravagant wedding ceremony in the Umaid Bhavan Palace in the Indian city of Jodhpur in early December — a multiple-day celebration that took the international media by storm, with newspapers around the world reporting on the happy occasion.
The newly-married couple then took a short secret trip to Oman, according to media reports.
The newlyweds seem to have enjoyed the short honeymoon before their Dec. 20 wedding reception for Bollywood guests in Mumbai.
They shared snaps from their Oman holiday on Instagram, including one photo the bride captioned, “Marital bliss they say.”

View this post on Instagram

Marital bliss they say..

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

The photo featured a makeup-free Chopra cozied up to her new husband, with the open sea and a mountain range visible in the distance.
The couple married in both Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies, with the bride, groom and other members of the wedding party wearing outfits designed by Ralph Lauren for the former.
The Christian ceremony was officiated by the groom’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas, People magazine reported.
The 36-year-old star and fashion icon chose a stunning red outfit by Indian designer to the stars Sabyasachi Mukherji for the Hindu ceremony.
In an interview published in People magazine, the couple expressed their happiness about tying the knot.
“It was all tears. All tears. I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared … But as soon as the curtains opened and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life,” Chopra said.
Chopra, who headlined three seasons of the ABC crime drama “Quantico,” is one of Bollywood’s biggest female leads with acting credits in several big-ticket films.
Jonas, 26, and his brothers Kevin and Joe formed a band, The Jonas Brothers, in 2005 and soared to fame as members of Disney’s stable of teenage stars. The band split up in 2013.

Topics: Priyanka Chopra nick jonas Oman wedding

