Conservative lawmakers trigger no confidence vote in UK PM May's leadership

Lawmakers in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party triggered a vote of no confidence in her leadership. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
Conservative lawmakers trigger no confidence vote in UK PM May’s leadership

  • Graham Brady, chairman of the party’s so-called 1922 committee, said the threshold for a vote had been exceeded
  • A ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 on Wednesday in the House of Commons and an announcement made as soon as possible afterwards
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
LONDON: Lawmakers in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party triggered a vote of no confidence in her leadership on Wednesday as Britain’s planned divorce from the European Union was plunged into chaos.
Graham Brady, chairman of the party’s so-called 1922 committee, said the threshold for a vote had been exceeded.
A ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 on Wednesday in the House of Commons and an announcement made as soon as possible afterwards, he said.

Topics: Theresa may Brexit UK Parliament

French tourist shot dead in Bangkok by off-duty Thai cop

Updated 12 December 2018
AFP
French tourist shot dead in Bangkok by off-duty Thai cop

  • The Parisian was shot dead at a downtown apartment block after an altercation with a police sergeant major
  • Policeman followed him back to his place and shot him twice
Updated 12 December 2018
AFP
BANGKOK, Thailand: A French tourist was gunned down early Wednesday by an off-duty Thai cop after a drunken bar fight in a seedy Bangkok district, police said.
The 41-year-old Parisian was shot dead at a downtown apartment block after an altercation with the police sergeant major who had approached the tourist’s Thai girlfriend.
“They were drunk... they started to argue and then had a fist fight but the policeman couldn’t fight back,” the Chief of Thailand’s Immigration Police Surachate Hakpan told AFP.
“The policeman followed him back to his place and shot him twice,” he said, adding the victim had been in Thailand for several months.
The officer has been arrested and “will be fired... and prosecuted on a murder charge,” Surachate added.
Police are hunting a second suspect seen on CCTV.
Gruesome pictures circulated on Thai media showed the victim lying in a pool of blood in front of a doughnut shop at his apartment block.
Bangkok is one of the world’s most visited cities, famed for its food and racy nightlife, much of it around Nana district where the murder took place.
Thailand has a grim reputation for its gun culture, with drunken arguments, business disputes and soured romances frequently resolved by violence.

Topics: BANGKOK Thailand Gun Violence

