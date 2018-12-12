UN Report: Iran-built weapons found in Yemen

You are here

A component of a missile fired from Yemen and recovered in Saudi Arabia, revealing the identity and logo of an Iranian manufacturer (File/AFP)
NEW YORK, USA: Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres has claimed in a report that Iran-built weapons have been found in Yemen.

According to AFP, Guterres's office reports that his staff examined two container launch units for anti-tank guided missiles recovered by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen. The staff noticed characteristics unique to Iran's manufacturing, as well as evidence recovered that dated between 2016 and 2017. They also examined a partially disassembled surface-to-air missile, procured by the coalition, which had features identical to those of Iran missiles.

The report also indicated that the investigation into locating the source of these weapons is ongoing.

Yemen groups agree to reopen Sanaa airport, still in talks on port at Sweden talks

RIMBO, Sweden: Yemen's warring parties agreed on Wednesday to reopen Sanaa airport in the Houthi-held capital, sources said, as Western nations press the two sides to agree on confidence-building measures before the end of the first UN-led peace talks in two years.
The Iranian-backed Houthi movement and the Arab coalition-backed government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi were still discussing a UN proposal on the contested port city of Hodeidah, a lifeline for millions of Yemenis.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is due to attend final talks in Sweden on Thursday to support his envoy's efforts to launch a political process to end the nearly four-year-old war. Another round of talks could be held in early 2019.
The Houthi militia hold most population centres, including Hodeidah and the capital Sanaa from which it ousted Hadi's government in 2014. The government is now based in the southern port of Aden.
The two parties agreed that international flights would stop at a government-held airport for inspections before flying in or out of Sanaa, two sources familiar with the talks said.
They have yet to agree on whether those inspections would be in Aden airport or that of Sayun, the sources added.
The Arab coalition intervened in the war in 2015 to restore Hadi's government controls the air space.
UN envoy Martin Griffiths, trying to avert a full-scale assault on Hodeidah, where coalition forces have massed on the outskirts, is asking both sides to withdraw from the city.
His proposal envisions an interim entity being formed to run the city and port and international monitors being deployed.
Asked if the government could accept that proposal, culture minister Marwan Dammaj said: "We are still discussing it."
Both sides have agreed to a UN role in the port, the entry point for most of Yemen's commercial imports and vital aid, but differ on who should run the city. The Houthi militia want Hodeidah declared a neutral zone, while Hadi's government believes the city should fall under its control as a matter of sovereignty.
"The devil is in the details - withdraw how far (from Hodeidah), the sequence, who governs and delivers services," said one diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.
They have also yet to agree on shoring up the central bank, and on a transitional governing body, although a deal was struck on a prisoner swap that could see 15,000 prisoners released.

