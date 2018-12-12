You are here

  • Home
  • Virgil van Dijk claims Napoli win can act as springboard to Champions League glory for Liverpool
﻿

Virgil van Dijk claims Napoli win can act as springboard to Champions League glory for Liverpool

With the current form of Mohamed Salah it is perhaps no surprise to find Van Dijk confident for the rest of the Champions League campaign. (AFP)
Updated 12 December 2018
AFP
0

Virgil van Dijk claims Napoli win can act as springboard to Champions League glory for Liverpool

Updated 12 December 2018
AFP
0

LIVERPOOL: Virgil Van Dijk has claimed Liverpool can use their Champions League escape against Napoli as a springboard to win Europe’s elite club competition.
Jurgen Klopp’s side booked their place in the last 16 with a tense 1-0 win over Napoli at Anfield on Tuesday night.
A fine finish from Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead, but the Reds needed goalkeeper Alisson to make a superb save to deny Arkadiusz Milik in the closing seconds before they could finally relax.
Liverpool are also top of the Premier League after going unbeaten in their first 16 games this season, raising the prospect of Klopp’s men winning a first English title since 1990 while also challenging for a sixth European Cup.
Dutch defender Van Dijk sees no reason why Liverpool cannot win the Champions League this term after going close last year, when they lost in the final against Real Madrid.
“It’s something that we all want, it’s something that we are going to give everything for,” Van Dijk said.
“We want to play on the highest level and the Champions League, other than the Premier League, for us is the highest level.
“We want to reach the maximum and hopefully do better than we did last year in the Champions League. You need to have dreams, you need to go for it, otherwise why would you be a footballer?
“It’s a great time to be a Liverpool fan or player. It’s tough but enjoy it and embrace it. These are the days you want to experience as a footballer and we are.”
Liverpool have conceded just six goals in the league this season and, after some less solid displays in their previous Champions League games, they managed to replicate that domestic defensive strength to keep Napoli at bay.
Van Dijk revealed much of that is built on the team ethic which means the players being confident enough to challenge each other in order to maintain their high standards.
“You need to be hard with each other. When things aren’t going right you need to tell each other, otherwise it’s going to be too easy. I think that’s a sign of a good team,” he said.
“When people are shouting at me I take it because they want to make me better and (if it is) their mistake they take it as well if I shout to them.
“That’s how it is, we’re all grown-ups, we take it and after the game if you’re not happy with it then you discuss it.”
Van Dijk said Liverpool had been frustrated at missing “big chances” against Napoli, including one opportunity that he himself volleyed over the bar.
“We could have made it a lot easier, we could have scored another two or three, we didn’t, and then it was important for us to win our battles and keep it tight and we did,” he said.

Topics: football champions league Virgil van Dijk Mohamed Salah Liverpool Napoli

Al-Ain mount stunning comeback to reach FIFA Club World Cup quarters

Updated 13 December 2018
AFP
0

Al-Ain mount stunning comeback to reach FIFA Club World Cup quarters

  • Al-Ain’s Sweden striker Marcus Berg came off the bench to score a dramatic 85th-minute equalizer, forcing extra time
  • It went to penalties, but despite a miss by Berg, Al-Ain won the shootout 4-3 to book a last-eight clash with Esperance
Updated 13 December 2018
AFP
0

AL-AIN, United Arab Emirates: Home team Al-Ain fought back from three goals down to draw 3-3 with Team Wellington before winning on penalties to reach the Club World Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.
The Emirati outfit fell 3-0 down inside 44 minutes as Mario Barcia, Aaron Clapham and Mario Ilich scored for Oceanian champions Wellington.
But Japanese international Tsukasa Shiotani pulled one back on the stroke of half-time, before Malian midfielder Tongo Doumbia grabbed a second goal less than four minutes into the second period.

And Sweden striker Marcus Berg came off the bench to score a dramatic 85th-minute equalizer, forcing extra time.
It went all the way to penalties, but despite a miss by Berg, Al-Ain won the shootout 4-3 to book a last-eight clash with CAF Champions League winners Esperance from Tunisia on Saturday.

Topics: al ain Team Wellington Club World Cup

Related

0
Sport
Esperance Sportive de Tunis told to forget Real Madrid and focus on Al-Ain in FIFA Club World Cup
0
Sport
The 'magnificent seven's' route to the FIFA Club World Cup final

Latest updates

US ambassador shares inside view of the Yemen peace talks
0
Saudi Arabia ‘will remain strongest ally of the US in Middle East’
0
Massive Saudi response overwhelms German musicians
0
Budding businesses make their case at Riyadh conferences
0
Saudi novelist receives Naguib Mahfouz medal
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.