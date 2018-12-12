Morocco will not host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Sports Minister

You are here

Morocco will not be a candidate to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after Cameroon were stripped of the tournament, the country’s sports minister has confirmed. (AFP)
RABAT: Morocco will not be a candidate to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after Cameroon were stripped of the tournament, the country’s sports minister Rachid Talbi Alami said on Wednesday.

“Morocco does not intend to run for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and will not do so,” he told AFP.

Earlier this year, North America were picked as hosts of the 2026 World Cup after FIFA voters overwhelmingly opted for the financial and logistical certainty of a US-led bid over a Moroccan proposal for the first 48-team tournament.

The soccer showpiece will return to the US for the first time since 1994 after gaining 134 votes, while Morocco got 65 at the FIFA Congress in Moscow.

Meanwhile, Spain and Portugal had considering a joint intercontinental bid with Morocco to host the 2030 tournament, after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Rabat and discussed the possibility with Morocco's King Mohamed VI.

Sanchez was on a visit to the Moroccan capital of Rabat and met with Prime Minister Saadedin Al Othmani and King Mohamed to discuss the possibility of bidding for world soccer's global showpiece tournament.

Al-Ain mount stunning comeback to reach FIFA Club World Cup quarters

Updated 13 December 2018
AFP
0

Al-Ain mount stunning comeback to reach FIFA Club World Cup quarters

  • Al-Ain’s Sweden striker Marcus Berg came off the bench to score a dramatic 85th-minute equalizer, forcing extra time
  • It went to penalties, but despite a miss by Berg, Al-Ain won the shootout 4-3 to book a last-eight clash with Esperance
Updated 13 December 2018
AFP
0

AL-AIN, United Arab Emirates: Home team Al-Ain fought back from three goals down to draw 3-3 with Team Wellington before winning on penalties to reach the Club World Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.
The Emirati outfit fell 3-0 down inside 44 minutes as Mario Barcia, Aaron Clapham and Mario Ilich scored for Oceanian champions Wellington.
But Japanese international Tsukasa Shiotani pulled one back on the stroke of half-time, before Malian midfielder Tongo Doumbia grabbed a second goal less than four minutes into the second period.

And Sweden striker Marcus Berg came off the bench to score a dramatic 85th-minute equalizer, forcing extra time.
It went all the way to penalties, but despite a miss by Berg, Al-Ain won the shootout 4-3 to book a last-eight clash with CAF Champions League winners Esperance from Tunisia on Saturday.

