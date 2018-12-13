You are here

  • Home
  • In airline-business rarity, Air France picks a woman CEO
﻿

In airline-business rarity, Air France picks a woman CEO

In this file photo taken on March 26, 2018, Air France's Executive Vice President Customer Division Anne Rigail speaks during a press conference to announce the re-opening of direct flight between Paris and Nairobi, in Nairobi on March 26, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 13 December 2018
AP
0

In airline-business rarity, Air France picks a woman CEO

  • As of June, there were just 18 women holding down jobs of CEO, president or managing director at airlines around the world, according to the Center for Aviation, an Australia-based airline industry research group
Updated 13 December 2018
AP
0

PARIS: When the leaders of global airlines posed for a photo in June, there were 25 men in dark suits and a lone woman in the last seat on the far right.
That could be changing, but very slowly.
Air France announced Wednesday that Anne Rigail will take over as CEO next week. Rigail, a 27-year company veteran and currently an executive vice president, will be the first woman to lead the French carrier, which was formed in 1933. Parent company Air France-KLM Group will continue to be led by a man, however.
Few women have run large airlines. Carolyn McCall was CEO of British low-cost carrier EasyJet for seven years until leaving this year to run British broadcaster ITV. Christine Ourmieres-Widener, the woman in the June photo of CEOs, leads Flybe, a European regional airline that has fewer than 100 planes.
In the United States, Air Wisconsin, a regional airline that operates United Express flights, is led by CEO Christine Deister, and another regional, Cape Air, has a female president, Linda Markham.
But no major US carrier has ever had a female CEO, and only a few women hold other top jobs. In May, JetBlue Airways named Joanna Geraghty president and chief operating officer — the No. 2 job. Tammy Romo has been chief financial officer at Southwest Airlines since 2012, succeeding another woman. Elize Eberwein is an executive vice president at American Airlines.
As of June, there were just 18 women holding down jobs of CEO, president or managing director at airlines around the world, according to the Center for Aviation, an Australia-based airline industry research group. That is unchanged from a 2010 survey.
Women in the industry have said airlines need to do more to recruit and promote women, provide better mentoring, and encourage those who take maternity leave to return to their careers.
The International Air Transport Association — that’s the group whose leaders were pictured in June — has declared gender equality a priority. The group reported in March that only 3 percent of aviation CEOs are women, compared with 12 percent in other industries.
It didn’t help, however, that the association’s new president, Akbar Al Baker, the CEO of Qatar Airways, suggested that women aren’t up to the job of running an airline.
“Of course it has to be led by a man, because it is a very challenging position,” he said at a news conference. He later apologized.
As the new CEO at Air France, Rigail will certainly have her challenges. The airline faces contentious wage negotiations with pilots and flight attendants and has been hit by a series of damaging strikes. The last CEO quit after union employees rejected his offer of small pay raises for the next four years.
In a statement issued by Air France, Rigail said she is extremely honored by the promotion. Benjamin Smith, the CEO of parent Air France-KLM Group, said Rigail has always paid special attention to employees, and he expressed confidence that the airline can meet its challenges.

Topics: AIR FRANCE

Related

0
Business & Economy
French government rules out selling Air France-KLM stake
0
British Airways, Air France suspend flights to and from Tehran

Arrest of Nissan star Ghosn raises speculation over coup

Updated 13 December 2018
AP
0

Arrest of Nissan star Ghosn raises speculation over coup

  • Japanese media and some analysts have raised the possibility that the charges against Carlos Ghosn were engineered to sideline him
  • Nissan was charged Monday, along with Ghosn and another board member, with violating financial laws in underreporting Ghosn’s income by millions of dollars over several years
Updated 13 December 2018
AP
0

TOKYO: The surprise arrest of Nissan’s former chairman on charges of falsifying financial reports is providing a window into possible corporate intrigue at the Japanese automaker.
Japanese media and some analysts have raised the possibility that the charges against Carlos Ghosn were engineered to sideline him and give Nissan an excuse to end a lopsided alliance with French automaker Renault SA.
“What is fascinating about this story is the politics of it,” said Egor Matveyev, an assistant professor of finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management. “It certainly appears that it wants more power and control within the alliance. This whole situation may give Nissan the opportunity to reset, and to put all the blame on Renault and Ghosn.”
Ghosn’s absence while he is held for questioning gives Nissan’s side time to maneuver for more power, he said.
Renault dispatched Ghosn to Nissan in 1999 to lead a spectacular turnaround and owns 43 percent of Nissan Motor Co., while Nissan owns 15 percent of Renault with no voting rights. Now, Nissan is more profitable than Renault. Talk of a merger between the two companies was raising resistance in Japan, where sentiments seem to be running in exactly the other direction.
Nissan already feels it’s more than paid back what it “once owed” Renault, while Renault doesn’t want to lose “the golden egg” that is Nissan, said Etsuo Abe, a business management expert at Tokyo’s Meiji University.
“But when things get this messy, the only way out is divorce,” he said.
Long simmering dissent within Nissan’s Japanese ranks is the backdrop to the Nov. 19 arrest of Ghosn and an American executive, Greg Kelly, on suspicion of falsifying financial reports.
“Ghosn shock” and “Just like a coup,” shouted headlines in both mainstream media and tabloids.
As chairman at Nissan and chief executive of Renault as well as the alliance, Ghosn answered to a board headed by himself, holding key roles in determining pay packages and other decisions. Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa, who became co-CEO with Ghosn in 2016 and then sole chief last year, says the problems stemmed from his boss having too much power.
In response to a reporter’s question he denied the shake-up was a coup, but called Ghosn and Kelly the “masterminds.”
It’s unclear if Saikawa will be tapped to replace Ghosn as chairman following his dismissal last month. Whether an executive from Renault or Nissan gets the job may signal where the Yokohama-based maker of the Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models is headed in the short run.
A source close to Ghosn and his family told The Associated Press Ghosn was stunned and has been asserting his innocence.
She said the allegations were unfounded, since the suspected unreported pay was deferred income he had not yet received.
After Ghosn’s arrest, Saikawa said Ghosn had misused company funds and assets. Japanese media pointed to spending on several luxury homes as evidence of such misconduct. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because Ghosn’s legal team has not released any statements, said the homes in Brazil, Lebanon and other cities were needed for security reasons.
Nissan as a legal entity was charged Monday, along with Ghosn and Greg Kelly, another board member, with violating financial laws in underreporting Ghosn’s income by millions of dollars over several years.
But Nissan has not been put under any kind of supervision, and so far only Ghosn and Kelly have been named in the charges. They are being held at a Tokyo detention center at least until Dec. 20.
Whatever the motivations for their arrests, Ghosn has been effectively sidelined indefinitely: Under Japan’s legal system, long criticized as “hostage justice,” a suspect can remain in custody for months. Trials often take years.
The latest scandal followed other setbacks for the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, despite it having led the industry with sales of 10.6 million vehicles in 2017.
Under Saikawa, Nissan’s sales and profits have faltered, especially in the key North American market. The company also has acknowledged a slew of violations of inspection rules for emissions and mileage tests and faulty checks of its finished vehicles at plants in Japan.
Some fear Nissan’s relationship with Renault may have been damaged beyond repair: Renault has demanded more information from Nissan, and held off on replacing Ghosn as chief executive, while naming Deputy CEO Thierry Bollore as acting chief.
A breakup with Renault would be painful. The alliance’s shared components, technology, production plants and personnel have helped drive its success. Losing that synergy and scale could put the companies at a disadvantage with rivals like Volkswagen AG and Toyota Motor Corp.
At a time when the industry is undergoing a shift to electrification, net connectivity and artificial intelligence, the advantage of scale is likely to accelerate in coming years.
So far, the alliance has stayed intact, at least in public. Both French President Emanuel Macron — France has a 15 percent stake in Renault — and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are voicing their support.
To gain more balance in alliance stake-holdings, Nissan could issue new shares. It also could raise its stake in Renault, though that process could get complicated and involve legal battles.
Some analysts say Ghosn’s ouster also reflects nationalism at Nissan.
“There is a strong sense among Nissan employees that Nissan must be Japanese,” said Tetsuya Watanabe, a critic on economic issues, describing the handling of Ghosn’s case as “kamikaze.”
Takaki Nakanishi, auto analyst and chief executive at Nakanishi Research Institute Co. in Tokyo, said the “traditional people at Nissan” were unhappy that foreign interests had more say in management than they did.
“They were also afraid Nissan will be unfairly used for French stakeholders or the ambitions of Carlos Ghosn,” he said. “Inside Nissan, I felt, there was a lot of confusion, complaining, fear.”

Topics: Carlos Ghosn Nissan

Related

0
World
Japan court opts to detain Nissan’s Ghosn through Dec. 20
0
Business & Economy
Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn charged, may face new allegations

Latest updates

Mashrou’ Leila to headline Apple’s first-ever Balcony Music Sessions in Dubai
0
Saudi Arabia, UAE provide Aden port support to increase aid capacity
0
Attacker stabs Israeli forces in Jerusalem's Old City, shot dead
0
Looking back: The changemakers we lost in 2018
0
Egyptian novel explores Christians under controlling church
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.