Saudi Arabia, UAE provide Aden port support to increase aid capacity

Saudi ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Said Al-Jaber (C) arrives in the southern Yemeni port of Aden to oversee an aid delivery of fuel from Saudi Arabia on October 29, 2018. (File/AFP)
Yemeni Prime Minister Moeen Abdulmalik (L) gives an interview with the press at Al-Maashiq presidential palace in the southern port city of Aden's Crater district on December 12, 2018. (AFP)
  • Saudi Arabia and the UAE are providing the port of Aden with support in order to increase relief aid imports to Yemen,
  • They have provided cranes for the port in order to increase the volume of relief and commercial imports
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are providing the port of Aden with support in order to increase relief aid imports to Yemen, Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed said.

The prime minister told a press conference that Saudi Arabia and the UAE provided cranes for the port in order to increase the volume of relief and commercial imports to Yemen, SPA reported on Wednesday.

He praised their efforts to support Aden as part of comprehensive humanitarian operations in Yemen.

Saeed stressed that his government is continuing to carry out reforms at all stages and fight corruption.

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia UAE Aden

Attacker stabs Israeli forces in Jerusalem's Old City, shot dead

  • The attack, in Jerusalem's most well-known and fraught quarter, came amid fears of an uptick in violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
  • Jerusalem's Old City is split between Palestinians and Israelis but controlled by Israeli forces
JERUSALEM: An attacker stabbed two Israeli border police in Jerusalem's Old City before being shot dead on Thursday, police said.
The attack, in Jerusalem's most well-known and fraught quarter, came amid fears of an uptick in violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Two Palestinians accused of carrying out shooting attacks were shot dead in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank late Wednesday and early Thursday.
The two police officers wounded in Jerusalem on Thursday morning were not in life-threatening condition, a police spokesman said.
The spokesman did not provide any details on the attacker's identity.
Jerusalem's Old City is split between Palestinians and Israelis but controlled by Israeli forces.
It is home to some of the holiest sites in Christianity, Islam and Judaism but has been the scene of multiple attacks by Palestinians, often armed with knives.
Such "lone wolf" attacks have subsided in recent years, but remain sporadic.

Topics: Israel Palestine

