Saudi Arabia, UAE provide Aden port support to increase aid capacity

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are providing the port of Aden with support in order to increase relief aid imports to Yemen, Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed said.

The prime minister told a press conference that Saudi Arabia and the UAE provided cranes for the port in order to increase the volume of relief and commercial imports to Yemen, SPA reported on Wednesday.

He praised their efforts to support Aden as part of comprehensive humanitarian operations in Yemen.

Saeed stressed that his government is continuing to carry out reforms at all stages and fight corruption.