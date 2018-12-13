Mashrou’ Leila to headline Apple’s first-ever Balcony Music Sessions in Dubai

DUBAI: Lebanese band Mashrou’ Leila will headline the Apple Music’s first-ever Balcony Music Sessions in Dubai on Dec. 14.
The popular band will perform on the balcony of the brand’s flagship retail space in The Dubai Mall and will be joined by a host of other artists from the region.
Saudi singer Hamza Hawsawi will perform his singles “Find You,” “Frame of Mind,” and “Somewhere in Between,” while Jordanian singer-songwriter Hana Malhas will take to the balcony with her songs “Nasi,” “Code,” and “How We Love.”
Syrian-born singer Ghaliaa, known for her original style of acoustic storytelling, and Emirati singer-songwriter Hamdan Al-Abri, lead vocalist for the band ABRI who are known for their sharp lyrics and suave soul-funk sound as well as their performances alongside musical greats Kanye West and Quincy Jones, will also perform at the event, which kicks off at 2 p.m. local time.
After the performances, fans will have to chance to ask each of the indie artists about their musical inspirations and will also be treated to short talks by the musicians.
“We are excited to see the launch of The Balcony Series this week. Support from major brands is rare in the region and to have a forward-thinking and daring brand like Apple initiate a project like this is strongly needed. We can’t wait to be back in Dubai and see everyone there,” Mashrou Leila’s composer and multi-instrumentalist Firas Abou Fakher said in a released statement.
“This is a one of a kind opportunity. I’m so thankful for the insane love, support, and motivation I have been receiving since day one from the community. We, as artists in the Arab world, are very thrilled to have a platform such as Apple Music which features our creative work with the world and helps us gain exposure and resonance,” Ghaliaa added in a released statement.