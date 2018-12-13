You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey remains world’s worst offender against press freedom
﻿

Turkey remains world’s worst offender against press freedom

A group of journalists hold a banner reading "Justice"during a demonstration at the courthouse in Istanbul on March 15, 2018. (File/AFP)
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News
0

Turkey remains world’s worst offender against press freedom

  • A report by the Committee to Protect Journalists said that a near-record number of journalists around the world are behind bars for their work
  • The CPJ said there are dozens of reporters missing or kidnapped in the Middle East and North Africa
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News
0

Turkey remains the world’s worst offender against press freedom, the Committee to Protect Journalists said on Thursday, with at least 68 journalists imprisoned for anti-state charges.

Turkey has previously said its crackdown is justified because of an attempted coup to overthrow the government in 2016.

The report said that a near-record number of journalists around the world are behind bars for their work, including two Reuters reporters whose imprisonment in Myanmar has drawn international criticism.

There were 251 journalists jailed for doing their jobs as of Dec. 1, the CPJ said in an annual study. For the third consecutive year, more than half are in Turkey, China and Egypt, where authorities have accused reporters of anti-governmental activities.

“It looks like a trend now,” the report’s author, Elana Beiser, said in an interview. “It looks like the new normal.”

The number of journalists imprisoned on charges of “false news” rose to 28, up from 21 last year and nine in 2016, according to the CPJ, a U.S.-based nonprofit that promotes press freedom.

The report criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for frequently characterizing negative media coverage as “fake news,” a phrase that is also used by leaders against their critics in countries like the Philippines and Turkey.

In Egypt, at least 25 journalists are in prison. Authorities say this is to limit dissent are directed at militants trying to undermine the state.

Meanwhile, when asked about journalists being jailed, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said: “Legal measures are not taken because of these suspects’ or criminals’ professions. This is unrelated.”

The overall number of jailed journalists is down eight percent from last year’s record high of 272, the CPJ said.

The total does not take into account journalists who have disappeared or are being held by non-state actors. The CPJ said there are dozens of reporters missing or kidnapped in the Middle East and North Africa, including several held by Houthis in Yemen.

(With Reuters)

Topics: media

Related

0
Media
In fear of the state: Bangladeshi journalists self-censor as election approaches
0
Sport
‘Media coverage fuels racism’: Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling

Woman slams social media firms for baby ads after stillbirth

Updated 4 min 48 sec ago
0

Woman slams social media firms for baby ads after stillbirth

Updated 4 min 48 sec ago
0
WASHINGTON: A woman whose child was stillborn has slammed the targeted advertising of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram after she returned home from the hospital and kept getting baby-related sales pitches.
Gillian Brockell, a journalist with The Washington Post, said that if those social media giants were clever enough to know she was pregnant they should also have figured out she’d lost the baby.
She shared the bad news last month in a tweet.
“I know you knew I was pregnant,” Brockell wrote to the companies in a letter posted Wednesday on The Washington Post and Twitter.
“It’s my fault, I just couldn’t resist those Instagram hashtags — #30weekspregnant, #babybump. And, silly me! I even clicked once or twice on the maternity wear ads Facebook served up.”
“But didn’t you also see me googling ‘braxton hicks vs. pre-term labor’ and ‘baby not moving’?,” Brockell added.
“Did you not see my three days of social media silence, uncommon for a high-frequency user like me?
“And then the announcement post with keywords like ‘heartbroken’ and ‘problem’ and ‘stillborn’ and the 200 teardrop emoticons from my friends?
“Is that not something you could track?“
Facebook’s vice president of advertising Rob Goldman responded to Brockell apologetically, lamenting her “painful experience with our products.”
“We have a setting available that can block ads about some topics people may find painful — including parenting.
“It still needs improvement, but please know that we’re working on it & welcome your feedback,” Goldman wrote.
Brockell said she knew there was such a setting but that it was not easy to find at first, especially amid all her grieving.
“We never asked for the pregnancy or parenting ads to be turned on; these tech companies triggered that on their own, based on information we shared,” Brockell wrote.
“So what I’m asking is that there be similar triggers to turn this stuff off on its own, based on information we shared.”
She said that after she blocked the baby ads, she got ads on how to adopt a child.
dw/bp

Latest updates

Zighy Stardust: A-list luxury living at Six Senses in Oman
0
Woman slams social media firms for baby ads after stillbirth
0
Turkey remains world’s worst offender against press freedom
0
21 Daesh militants escape Iraqi jail, most recaptured
0
Outcome of Yemen peace consultations to be conveyed to UN on Friday
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.