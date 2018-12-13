US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters push into Daesh-held town

You are here

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Thursday that Daesh defenses “collapsed” in Hajjin as the town’s main market was captured. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 December 2018
AP
  • Members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have been fighting to take the town of Hajjin and nearby villages in Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ezzor since Sept. 10
  • The Observatory says SDF fighters were able to evacuate some 600 civilians, many of them women and children, out of Daesh-held areas
Updated 13 December 2018
AP
BEIRUT: US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters are pushing deeper into an eastern town held by the Daesh group, taking its main market amid intense fighting with the extremists in their last holdout.
Members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have been fighting to take the town of Hajjin and nearby villages in Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ezzor since Sept. 10.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Thursday that Daesh defenses “collapsed” in Hajjin as the town’s main market was captured.
The Observatory says SDF fighters were also able to evacuate some 600 civilians, many of them women and children, out of Daesh-held areas.
Omar Abu Layla, of the activist-run DeirEzzor 24 monitoring group, confirmed the market was taken as well as the main mosque in Hajjin.

Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, dozens injured

Updated 13 December 2018
AP
  • The high-speed train usually passes through that station without stopping
  • Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 84 other people had sought medical help after the crash
Updated 13 December 2018
AP
ANKARA, TURKEY: A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass Thursday at a station in the Turkish capital of Ankara, killing nine people and injuring dozens, officials said.
The 6:30 a.m. train from Ankara to the central Turkish city of Konya collided head-on with the engine, which was checking the tracks at the capital’s small Marsandiz station, Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan told reporters after inspecting the site. The high-speed train, which the Anadolu Agency said was carrying 206 passengers, usually passes through that station without stopping.
At least two cars derailed, hitting the station’s overpass, which then collapsed onto the train. Three engine drivers and six passengers were killed in the crash, Turhan said. One passenger died after being hospitalized while the others were killed at the scene.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 84 other people had sought medical help after the crash.
Television footage showed emergency services working to rescue passengers from wrangled cars and debris. Hurriyet newspaper said sniffer dogs assisted efforts to find survivors. Turhan said later no one else was believed to be trapped.
It wasn’t immediately clear if a signaling problem caused the crash. Authorities detained three state railway employees over suspected negligence and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed a thorough investigation.
Passenger Ayse Ozyurt told the IHA news agency that the accident occurred 12 minutes after the train left the main station and that it had not yet gained its maximum speed.
“The train was not fast at that time yet,” she said. “Suddenly, there was a frightening breakage ... and the train was off the rail.”
Konya, about 260 kilometers (160 miles) south of Ankara, is home to the tomb of the Sufi mystic and poet Jalaladdin Rumi, attracting thousands of pilgrims and tourists. The crash occurred during an annual week of remembrance for Rumi, when many travel to Konya to watch Whirling Dervishes, members of a Sufi sect, perform.
Turkey has had a raft of train crashes this year.
In July, 24 people were killed and more than 70 injured when most of a passenger train derailed in northwestern Turkey after torrential rains caused a section of the tracks to collapse. Last month, 15 people were injured when a passenger train collided with a freight train in Turkey’s central province of Sivas.

