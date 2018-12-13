Saudi Arabia’s new Formula E track hailed ‘beautiful’ as racing teams arrive

You are here

Saudi Arabia's new electric racing circuit, created in the heart of the UNESCO World Heritage site of Ad Diriyah, has been hailed as one of "the best Formula E tracks."
Amanda Stretton, a presenter of the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy on worldwide television, called the track "incredibly beautiful."
Saudi Arabia’s new electric racing circuit, created in the heart of the UNESCO World Heritage site of Ad Diriyah, has been hailed as one of “the best Formula E tracks.”

Amanda Stretton, a presenter of the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy on worldwide television, called the track “incredibly beautiful.”

“It is amazing how history and cutting-edge technology are coming together here in Saudi. It is exemplified when you walk around the track as well. It is tremendous, it’s possibly one of the best Formula E tracks I think in my opinion,” Stretton said.

“It is very historic and very significant,” she added.

Amanda said: “We were very much looking forward to arriving here when we first heard this was on the calendar, everyone was very excited about coming as this is new for all of us, nobody had been here before.

“My first impressions are wonderful. We couldn’t have been more warmly welcomed when we landed yesterday and now seeing the city in daylight it is beautiful and far bigger than I expected. It looks an amazing place.”

  • Two local heroes to take to the track in the first-ever Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY contest for production-based electric cars
  • Ahmed Bin Khanen and Bandar Alesayi of the Saudi Racing team will be among the first drivers to test Ad Diriyah track
RIYADH: Saudi motorsport has never looked so good as two drivers prepare for a historic debut in the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY, the world’s first international championship for production-based electric cars, being launched at the racetrack created at the stunning UNESCO World Heritage site of Ad Diriyah.

Flying the flag for Saudi Arabia, the General Sports Authority (SAMF) and the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation (SAMF), Ahmed Bin Khanen and Bandar Alesayi of the Saudi Racing team will be among the first drivers to take to the track tomorrow.

Saudi fans can cheer them on during their free practice session at 3.45pm tomorrow (Friday, December 14), and see if they make it to the final of eTROPHY at 12.50pm on Saturday (December 15).

Ahmed Bin Khanen, Saudi Racing said: “It’s really great to be part of the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY Championship, especially as the first race is in Saudi Arabia with my family and friends. I hope to get a good race result and most importantly, make the race exciting for fans to watch.”

The Saturday eTrophy final precedes the main ABB FIA Formula E race, the 2018 ‘Saudia’ Ad Diriyah E-Prix.

Single-day tickets from Friday at SR330 are still available at www.ad-diriyah-eprix.com, along with three-day tickets from SR950.

