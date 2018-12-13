Palestinian killed by Israeli forces after alleged car ramming

RAMALLAH, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank Thursday, the health ministry said, in what the Israeli army called an attempted car ramming.
The Palestinian health ministry said the man, who was not named, was shot in the Al-Bireh neighborhood of Ramallah.
The army said in a statement he “attempted to run over” soldiers, lightly injuring one.
“Security forces who were present at the scene fired toward the terrorist and neutralized him,” it added.
Israeli soldiers were seen rushing to the site, with multiple rounds of live ammunition fired at the target.
The car windows were smashed, a photographer at the scene later said.
The army entered Ramallah several hours earlier searching for the perpetrator of a deadly attack.
Two soldiers were killed and at least two other people — including another soldier — were wounded when an attacker opened fire on them at a bus stop in the occupied West Bank, the army said.
The attacker was believed to have fled to Ramallah.
