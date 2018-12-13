Palestinian killed by Israeli forces after alleged car ramming

You are here

RAMALLAH, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank Thursday, the health ministry said, in what the Israeli army called an attempted car ramming.
The Palestinian health ministry said the man, who was not named, was shot in the Al-Bireh neighborhood of Ramallah.
The army said in a statement he “attempted to run over” soldiers, lightly injuring one.
“Security forces who were present at the scene fired toward the terrorist and neutralized him,” it added.
Israeli soldiers were seen rushing to the site, with multiple rounds of live ammunition fired at the target.
The car windows were smashed, a photographer at the scene later said.
The army entered Ramallah several hours earlier searching for the perpetrator of a deadly attack.
Two soldiers were killed and at least two other people — including another soldier — were wounded when an attacker opened fire on them at a bus stop in the occupied West Bank, the army said.
The attacker was believed to have fled to Ramallah.

Topics: Palestine Israel West Bank Shooting

GENEVA: The UN secretary-general’s envoy for Western Sahara on Thursday wrapped up the first talks in six years over the future of the territory mostly controlled by Morocco, saying the sides have agreed to meet again early next year.

Former German President Horst Koehler hailed “a first, but an important, step” toward resolving a decades-old standoff between Morocco and the independence-minded Polisario Front.

He spoke on Thursday after two days of talks involving a top Polisario envoy and the foreign ministers of Morocco, Algeria and Mauritania over the country.

“From our discussions, it is clear to me that nobody wins from maintaining the status quo,” Koehler said, expressing hopes for the emergence of “environment in the region that is conducive to strong growth, job creation and better security.”

“My conviction remains that a peaceful solution to this conflict is possible,” he said in prepared remarks, declining to take questions from reporters after the talks at the UN in Geneva. “I look forward to inviting the delegations to a second round-table meeting in the first quarter of 2019.”

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said: “Discussions that took place in an atmosphere of serious engagement, frankness and mutual respect, and the fact that the delegation agreed with Mr. Kohler to come back for a second round is something that is clearly a positive step forward.”

Topics: Western Sahara Morocco

