Public sector’s role in social housing in Arab countries explored

King of Latin pop Enrique Iglesias launches Ad Diriyah festival

RIYADH: Spanish superstar Enrique Iglesias launched a three-day festival of music, culture and motorsport on Thursday with a stunning concert at an outdoor arena in historic Ad Diriyah.

The king of Latin pop took the stage by storm and stole the hearts of thousands in the crowd, whose screams could be heard from a long way away. “I love you Enrique,” a group of girls in the audience shouted.

Close up view of @enriqueiglesias at the #AdDiriyahEPrix concert as the @FIAFormulaE weekend in #SaudiArabia begins - don't forget to keep up to date with everything going on this weekend here: https://t.co/gZPRdYaU2m pic.twitter.com/pP1FjkxoYq — Arab News (@arabnews) December 13, 2018

As he waved his hand back and forth in the air, the crowd started doing the same while jumping up and down. The cheers were deafening, the excitement electric and the performance magical.

No theatrics were excluded as displays of fireworks and lasers wowed the audience. The singer asked the crowd if they spoke Spanish, and everyone screamed “Yes.”

Global superstar @enriqueiglesias a big hit with the #Riyadh crowd as he headlines at the #AdDiriyahEPrix concerts as the big @FIAFormulaE weekend kicks off (#SaudiArabia) pic.twitter.com/ZeP7R07jOE — Arab News (@arabnews) December 13, 2018

While stage smoke poured into the arena a female performer sang a duet with Iglesias, who then delighted the crowd with some impromptu salsa dancing in front of the stage.

Fans waved their uplifted phones with their screens and flashes along with the music, while others tried to capture the performance.

“You can run, you can hide but you can’t escape my love,” sang Iglesias while the crowd screamed.

#SaudiArabian fans got a world first as @jasonderulo performs his new song for the first time for the #AdDiriyahEPrix concert festival (@FIAFormulaE) pic.twitter.com/ytmbkUZQzx — Arab News (@arabnews) December 13, 2018

Earlier the R&B singer, songwriter and dancer Jason Derulo persuaded the crowd to put on their dancing shoes with an energetic set.

“Saudi, whassup! This is a dream come true for me! Since we are in Saudi Arabia I want to do things a little different,” he told the audience. He said his mother taught him to never visit empty handed, so his gift to Saudi Arabia was the debut performance of a new song.

.@jasonderulo sends the crowd wild as he finishes his set at the #AdDiriyahEPrix concert festival by serenading his #Saudi fans and saying: "There is nothing more beautiful than a Saudi girl's accent" pic.twitter.com/ZtebKGMplg — Arab News (@arabnews) December 13, 2018

Thursday’s entertainment will be followed on Friday by shows from Arab music star Amr Diab and the Black Eyed Peas. The climax of the festival comes on Saturday with the Saudia Ad Diriyah Formula E Grand Prix motor race, followed by headline performances by OneRepublic and the megastar DJ/producer David Guetta.