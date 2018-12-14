JEDDAH: Housing Minister Majed bin Abdullah Al-Hogail led the Saudi delegation at a major conference in Bahrain, which opened on Tuesday.
Deputy Bahrain Premier Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa opened the 35th session of the Arab Housing and Construction Ministers’ Council and the fifth Arab Housing Conference in Manama. The event’s theme was “Future role of the public sector in social housing.” The conference discussed a number of issues including the role of the public sector in providing social housing and its future programs.
Public sector’s role in social housing in Arab countries explored
- Delegates also explored the role of state institutions and authorities in engaging the private sector in supporting social housing projects
