Saudi king, crown prince condemn French attack

RIYADH: King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have condemned the recent shooting attack in the French city of Strasbourg as a “heinous and criminal act.”
They sent cables of condolences to French President Emmanuel Macron about the attack. The king said: “We have learned of a shooting incident which took place in the French city of Strasbourg and resulted in a number of deaths and injuries. We strongly condemn this heinous and criminal act.”
The king added: “We express our sincere condolences to your excellency, the French people and the families of victims, wishing all the injured speedy recovery.”
