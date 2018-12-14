You are here

Cocaine surge to Europe fueled by new gangs, violence-report

Drugs are incinerated at a military base in Pedro Brand, Santo Domingo province, Dominican Republic, on December 13, 2018. (AFP)
Experts make tests before the incineration of drugs at a military base in Pedro Brand, Santo Domingo province, Dominican Republic, on December 13, 2018. (AFP)
A policeman stands guard before the incineration of drug at a military base in Pedro Brand, Santo Domingo province, Dominican Republic, on December 13, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 14 December 2018
Reuters
LISBON: New gangs are muscling into cocaine markets in Europe, setting up smuggling networks straight from producers in Latin America to consumers, a business which used to be dominated by the mafia, the Lisbon-based EU drugs agency said on Thursday.
In a study, which aimed to identify the causes of surging amounts of cocaine smuggled into Europe, the agency found that new gangs from the Balkans, Morocco and elsewhere were joining Italy’s mafia to supply Europe’s most popular stimulant drug.
Rising supplies of purer cocaine to Europe is mainly the result of growing production in Latin America, especially by the biggest producer, Colombia.
That has led to growing numbers of gangs setting up their own smuggling lines straight from producers, which has kept cocaine prices lower. New gangs now include Moroccans, who use their established smuggling routes for cannabis.
“The fragmentation of the cocaine trade in Europe appears to have resulted in increased competition among crime gangs for national and cross-border territories in cocaine supply and retail,” the report said. “One of the consequences has been an increase in violence and drug-related homicides.”
The emergence of more gangs has led to new marketing and transport methods, such as by couriers who dispatch the cocaine to consumers who contact special, dedicated call centers.
Such courier services exist in Britain, France and Belgium, where buyers get in touch with call centers located in Spain or the western Balkans, the report said.
“These new methods, reflecting an ‘Uberization’ of the cocaine trade, are clear signs of a competitive market in which sellers have to promote additional services beyond the product itself, such as fast delivery anywhere at any time,” it said.
The increasing supply of cocaine in Europe has coincided in the past few years with changes in traditional smuggling routes from Iberia to large ports in Belgium, France and Germany.
The port of Antwerp is now the single, biggest entry point for cocaine into Europe, with 41 tons seized in 2017. In 2016 70.9 tons of the drug was seized in all in Europe.
The report warned that the new smuggling routes through ports “may represent only the tip of the iceberg, as other routes and trafficking modes, such as private aviation, may simply go undetected.”

13 young miners feared dead in India’s remote northeast

Updated 14 December 2018
AP
GAUHATI, India: Police say 13 young miners are missing and feared dead following the collapse of a shaft and flooding of a coal mine they were illegally digging in India’s remote northeast.
The police control room says that efforts are being made to pump out water from the mine in Meghalaya state where the flooding took place two days ago.
Police said the digging in the mine was banned four years ago, but illegal and unsafe activity by private landowners and the local community is rife.
The police said rescuers would be able to reach those missing only after the water has been pumped out of the mine.
Demand for coal has increased in energy-hungry India. Coal mafia operations in mining areas have led to accidents.
