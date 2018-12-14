You are here

  • Home
  • Britain and EU should prepare for second Brexit referendum: Former UK PM
﻿

Britain and EU should prepare for second Brexit referendum: Former UK PM

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair repeatedly called for the reversal of the Brexit since 2016. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 December 2018
Reuters
0

Britain and EU should prepare for second Brexit referendum: Former UK PM

  • Former UK PM told EU leaders they should offer to reform the bloc to make it more attractive for Britain to remain
  • He said if parliament can't come up with a deal, the people will need to break the deadlock
Updated 14 December 2018
Reuters
0

LONDON: Former Prime Minister Tony Blair will say on Friday that Britain and the European Union should prepare for a second Brexit referendum because parliament will probably fail to agree on a divorce deal and the public will need to break the deadlock.
Less than four months before Britain is due to leave the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May called off a parliamentary vote on her deal with Brussels this week after admitting it would be heavily defeated.
Addressing EU leaders meeting in Brussels, Blair said they should offer to reform the bloc to make it more attractive for Britain to remain.
“Now should be the time of preparation – parliament to make sure it can canvass the options in (a) sensible manner, one by one, to reach agreement on an option or a referendum; Europe to ensure that if Britain is ready to think again, Europe is ready also to think again,” Blair, who was Labour prime minister from 1997 to 2007, will say in a speech in London.
Blair’s office released extracts of the speech in advance.
An offer by the EU to reform would show “that the political leadership of Europe and Britain had listened to the underlying concerns of those who voted (for) Brexit, not disrespecting the concerns but meeting them in a way which is not damaging.”
Blair has repeatedly called for reversing Brexit since the 2016 referendum, echoing other critics, including French President Emmanuel Macron, who have suggested Britain could still change its mind.
Blair will say it is perverse that the Britain and the EU are preparing for a potentially economically damaging Brexit without any deal, but not another referendum.
“We know the options for Brexit. Parliament will have to decide on one of them. If Parliament can’t then it should decide to go back to the people.”

Topics: Tony blair Brexit

Related

0
World
May Day: British leader’s respite won’t end Brexit mess
0
World
May tours Europe in desperate bid to save Brexit deal

Philippines: 66 alleged militants convicted in kidnappings

Updated 14 December 2018
AP
0

Philippines: 66 alleged militants convicted in kidnappings

  • Nearly 100 people were charged in the kidnappings
  • 52 people were kidnapped in March of 2000, including two teachers who were beheaded by the extremist group
Updated 14 December 2018
AP
0

MANILA: A Philippine court has found 66 alleged members of the Abu Sayyaf guilty of kidnapping dozens of students, teachers and a Catholic priest in the south in 2000, in the largest single conviction involving the brutal Muslim militant group.
The Regional Trial Court branch 261 on Friday acquitted 20 other people who have languished in jail for several years while insisting they were innocent in the brazen March 2000 kidnappings of 52 people, mostly young students at two schools on Basilan island. Two kidnapped teachers were beheaded and a priest died while in the custody of the militants.
Nearly 100 people were charged in the kidnappings. An Associated Press investigation in 2014 indicated that dozens of people were detained without strong evidence.

Topics: Abu Sayyaf Philippines

Related

0
World
7 dead in clash between Abu Sayyaf and Philippine troops
0
World
Filipino troops kill notorious Abu Sayyaf kidnapper in clash

Latest updates

Philippines: 66 alleged militants convicted in kidnappings
0
US charges against Russian Butina ‘unfounded’
0
Turkey targets military over alleged Gulen links
0
Turkey will enter Syria’s Manbij if US doesn’t remove YPG fighters: Erdogan
0
Lebanese wary as Israel destroys Hezbollah border tunnels
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.