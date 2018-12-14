You are here

13 young miners feared dead in India’s remote northeast

Demand for coal has increased in energy-hungry India. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 December 2018
AP
GAUHATI, India: Police say 13 young miners are missing and feared dead following the collapse of a shaft and flooding of a coal mine they were illegally digging in India’s remote northeast.
The police control room says that efforts are being made to pump out water from the mine in Meghalaya state where the flooding took place two days ago.
Police said the digging in the mine was banned four years ago, but illegal and unsafe activity by private landowners and the local community is rife.
The police said rescuers would be able to reach those missing only after the water has been pumped out of the mine.
Demand for coal has increased in energy-hungry India. Coal mafia operations in mining areas have led to accidents.
Topics: India Mining

Philippines: 66 alleged militants convicted in kidnappings

Updated 14 December 2018
AP
MANILA: A Philippine court has found 66 alleged members of the Abu Sayyaf guilty of kidnapping dozens of students, teachers and a Catholic priest in the south in 2000, in the largest single conviction involving the brutal Muslim militant group.
The Regional Trial Court branch 261 on Friday acquitted 20 other people who have languished in jail for several years while insisting they were innocent in the brazen March 2000 kidnappings of 52 people, mostly young students at two schools on Basilan island. Two kidnapped teachers were beheaded and a priest died while in the custody of the militants.
Nearly 100 people were charged in the kidnappings. An Associated Press investigation in 2014 indicated that dozens of people were detained without strong evidence.

Topics: Abu Sayyaf Philippines

