US-backed forces retake Daesh hub in east Syria: monitor

In this file photo taken on September 11, 2018, members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) gather in the town of Shadadi, about 60 kilometres (37 miles) south of the northeastern Syrian city of Hassakeh, on September 11, 2018. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 December 2018
AFP
US-backed forces retake Daesh hub in east Syria: monitor

  • The Syrian Democratic Forces secured Hajjin, the largest settlement in what is the last pocket of territory controlled by the Daesh
  • The last Daesh fighters were confined to a network of tunnels and the edges of Hajjin
Updated 14 December 2018
AFP
BEIRUT: Kurdish-dominated forces backed by air strikes by a US-led coalition retook full control of a key militant hub in eastern Syria on Friday, a war monitor said.
The Syrian Democratic Forces secured Hajjin, the largest settlement in what is the last pocket of territory controlled by the Daesh group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
“After a week of heavy fighting and air strikes, the SDF were able to kick IS out of Hajjin,” Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Britain-based monitoring organization, said referring to Daesh.
The operation was completed at dawn, he said, a day after SDF forces fanned out across the large village in the Euphrates valley.
The last Daesh fighters were confined to a network of tunnels and the edges of Hajjin, which lies in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor, about 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the border with Iraq.
The area held by Daesh is sometimes referred to as the “Hajjin pocket,” the last rump of a once-sprawling “caliphate” the group proclaimed in 2014 over swathes of Syria and Iraq.
According to Abdel Rahman, a total of 17,000 fighters from he Kurdish-Arab SDF alliance are involved in the operation to flush Daesh out of its last bastion.

Saudi Arabia welcomes agreement between Yemeni government and Houthis

Updated 41 min 10 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia welcomes agreement between Yemeni government and Houthis

  • The ministry said that the Kingdom was committed to reaching a political solution that guarantees the security and stability of Yemen
  • The withdrawal of armed forces from the Yemeni port of Hodeidah will happen within days
Updated 41 min 10 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it welcomed the agreement between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Houthi militia. 

The ministry said that the Kingdom was committed to reaching a political solution that guarantees the security and stability of Yemen.

The handing over of the port of Hodeidah to the control of the United Nations will help to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, the ministry stressed. 

A ceasefire agreement had been reached on Thursday with respect to the city of Hodeidah and its port.

The withdrawal of armed forces from the Yemeni port of Hodeidah, a vital aid route caught up in the fighting, will happen "within days," UN Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths said.

