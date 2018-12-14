US-backed forces retake Daesh hub in east Syria: monitor

Saudi Arabia welcomes agreement between Yemeni government and Houthis

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it welcomed the agreement between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Houthi militia.

The ministry said that the Kingdom was committed to reaching a political solution that guarantees the security and stability of Yemen.

The handing over of the port of Hodeidah to the control of the United Nations will help to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, the ministry stressed.

A ceasefire agreement had been reached on Thursday with respect to the city of Hodeidah and its port.

The withdrawal of armed forces from the Yemeni port of Hodeidah, a vital aid route caught up in the fighting, will happen "within days," UN Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths said.