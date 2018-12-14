Yemen’s security committee discusses regulation of arms possession in Aden

DUBAI: Yemen’s security committee met on Thursday to discuss the launch of a program to regulate arms possession in Aden and neighboring provinces, Yemeni news agency Saba New reported.

The meeting, chaired by the Minister of Interior Ahmed Al-Misri and attended by leaders of the Arab coalition, stressed the importance of exerting more efforts to combat crime, and establish security and stability for the people of Yemen.

According to Saba New, the launch of the program aims to regulate and limit the purchase of weapons in order to reduce crimes in Aden.

Since the start of the conflict in 2014 when the Houthi militia took over the presidential place in Sanaa, reports of local crimes have increased in the famine-stricken country that is facing a currency crisis.