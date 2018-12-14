You are here

Yemen’s security committee discusses regulation of arms possession in Aden

Yemen’s security committee met to discuss the launch of a program to regulate arms possession in Aden and neighboring provinces. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 December 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: Yemen’s security committee met on Thursday to discuss the launch of a program to regulate arms possession in Aden and neighboring provinces, Yemeni news agency Saba New reported.

The meeting, chaired by the Minister of Interior Ahmed Al-Misri and attended by leaders of the Arab coalition, stressed the importance of exerting more efforts to combat crime, and establish security and stability for the people of Yemen.

According to Saba New, the launch of the program aims to regulate and limit the purchase of weapons in order to reduce crimes in Aden.

Since the start of the conflict in 2014 when the Houthi militia took over the presidential place in Sanaa, reports of local crimes have increased in the famine-stricken country that is facing a currency crisis.

Saudi Arabia welcomes agreement between Yemeni government and Houthis

Updated 6 min 41 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia welcomes agreement between Yemeni government and Houthis

  • The ministry said that the Kingdom was committed to reaching a political solution that guarantees the security and stability of Yemen
  • The withdrawal of armed forces from the Yemeni port of Hodeidah will happen within days
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it welcomed the agreement between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Houthi militia. 

The ministry said that the Kingdom was committed to reaching a political solution that guarantees the security and stability of Yemen.

The handing over of the port of Hodeidah to the control of the United Nations will help to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, the ministry stressed. 

A ceasefire agreement had been reached on Thursday with respect to the city of Hodeidah and its port.

The withdrawal of armed forces from the Yemeni port of Hodeidah, a vital aid route caught up in the fighting, will happen "within days," UN Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths said.

