You are here

  • Home
  • Formula E drivers ‘enjoy’ Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage
﻿

Formula E drivers ‘enjoy’ Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage

Formula E drivers explored Saudi Arabia and the local community as the 2018 ‘Saudia’ Ad Diriyah E-Prix festivities took place. (Supplied)
Updated 14 December 2018
Arab News
0

Formula E drivers ‘enjoy’ Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage

  • Formula E drivers explored Saudi Arabia and the local community
  • After visiting the UNESCO World Site of Ad Diriyah which is home to the new race track, drivers also visited Masmak Fort
Updated 14 December 2018
Arab News
0

Formula E drivers explored Saudi Arabia and the local community as the 2018 ‘Saudia’ Ad Diriyah E-Prix festivities took place.

After visiting the UNESCO World Site of Ad Diriyah which is home to the new race track, drivers also visited Masmak Fort, built in 1865.

Oliver Turvey, from the United Kingdom was part of a trio of drivers from team NIO who on Thursday took the opportunity to learn more about the fort’s heritage and history. He also took the time to look ahead to the big race, which makes Formula E’s debut in the Middle East. 

“I am really enjoying being here in a different culture. We want to show that electric cars are fast and strong,” he said. 

Teammate Tom Dilmann was already anticipating Saturday’s action.

“The track looks exciting, I’m really looking forward to it and am very excited for the race. Showing that we can race electric cars in the city, the future is here,” he said.

Jammy Chadwick, also from the UK, will be part of racing history in Saudi Arabia when she joins several other women on the starting grid of a ‘Rookie Test’ to discover new Formula E talent.

“This will be my first proper official test this Sunday, it’s a huge opportunity for me to learn and try the experience. It’s a positive message to have female drivers competing for the first time in Saudi, it sends a clear message of welcoming to everyone,” she said.

It was back to the future for drivers from the Mahindra Racing as they warmed up for the big race of Saturday taking on local competition, in the form of excited school children, at the Doos Karting Track in Riyadh.

They were cheered on by Prince Khalid bin Sultan, President of the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation, who joined the fun.

Jerome d'Ambrosio, Felix Rosenqvist and Nick Heidfeld were put through their paces by children from King Faisal elementary and Trbiyah Namouthajiyah Schools.

Noura AL Shebani, 12, and Fahad Al Shenefi, 8, had the “time of their lives” racing against the Formula E drivers.

“If I had a little bit more time I could have won,” Noura told the race drivers after the race.

Belgian racer Jerome d’Ambrosio said: “We always have a wonderful and fun time karting. It reminds us of when we were young. Karting is almost how all racing drivers start, and we enjoy every opportunity like this one to just have fun.”

Meanwhile, Swedish driver Rosenqvist loved that the go-karts were electric, in keeping with the rather much bigger race about to unfold on Saturday.

He said: “Even at this level you can feel the instant power when coming out of a turn unlike Go Karts with combustion engines. It’s also better because when you can have indoor tracks which are very convenient in Saudi.”

Topics: Formula E Ad Diriyah Grand Prix Formula E Road to Ad Diriyah race

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s new Formula E track hailed ‘beautiful’ as racing teams arrive
0
Saudi Arabia
Formula E fans in Saudi Arabia get last chance to snap up tickets

Fun in the family zone at Ad Diriyah E-Prix ​

Updated 14 December 2018
HALA TASHKANDI
0

Fun in the family zone at Ad Diriyah E-Prix ​

  • On offer were physically challenging activities such as a zipline, a net climbing wall, and a horse corral for the younger kids
  • At the heart of the park was an area dedicated to local artists and vendors, with everything from traditional foods to handmade soaps to artwork and clothing on display
Updated 14 December 2018
HALA TASHKANDI
0

RIYADH: A horse corral, a maze and a virtual reality biking station were some of the attractions on offer at the family zone at the E-Prix event being held at the Ad Diriyah UNESCO world heritage site near the capital Riyadh.
The event, which culminates Saturday with Formula E Championship street racing, is the first of its kind to be held in the region. 
It brings together world class entertainment — from artists including David Guetta and Amr Diab — and cultural activities.



“The amount of effort that must have gone into setting this up is extraordinary,” said visitor Abla Qanaq. “The variety of options is almost overwhelming. I’m not even sure where I want to start.”
People in the VIP Hospitality Section had the opportunity to ride camels, sample local staples of dates and Arabic coffee, and experience local customs such as traditional wedding marches.
“I’m glad they realized the importance of including a local touch in an event like this,” said visitor Alaa Al Dawsari. “Especially with so many foreigners coming from all over the world. It’s amazing that we were able to present Saudi Arabia like this.”
The family zone also featured an area dedicated to local artisans and vendors, with everything from traditional food to handmade soap and clothing on display. The Al Bujairi section hosts exhibitions and live music.

Topics: Formula E Ad Diriyah Grand Prix saudia ad diriyah e-prix

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Formula E at Ad Diriyah: An experience of a lifetime
0
Saudi Arabia
King of Latin pop Enrique Iglesias launches Ad Diriyah festival

Latest updates

Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne close to Manchester City return, says Pep Guardiola
0
Libya’s National Oil against paying ‘ransom’ to reopen El Sharara field
0
Top Indian court says it will not probe French fighter jet deal
0
Air Berlin’s administrator sues Etihad for up to €2 billion
0
Lebanon finance minister urges new reforms after Moody’s report
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.