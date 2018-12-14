Fun in the family zone at Ad Diriyah E-Prix ​

RIYADH: A horse corral, a maze and a virtual reality biking station were some of the attractions on offer at the family zone at the E-Prix event being held at the Ad Diriyah UNESCO world heritage site near the capital Riyadh.
The event, which culminates Saturday with Formula E Championship street racing, is the first of its kind to be held in the region.
It brings together world class entertainment — from artists including David Guetta and Amr Diab — and cultural activities.
“The amount of effort that must have gone into setting this up is extraordinary,” said visitor Abla Qanaq. “The variety of options is almost overwhelming. I’m not even sure where I want to start.”
People in the VIP Hospitality Section had the opportunity to ride camels, sample local staples of dates and Arabic coffee, and experience local customs such as traditional wedding marches.
“I’m glad they realized the importance of including a local touch in an event like this,” said visitor Alaa Al Dawsari. “Especially with so many foreigners coming from all over the world. It’s amazing that we were able to present Saudi Arabia like this.”
The family zone also featured an area dedicated to local artisans and vendors, with everything from traditional food to handmade soap and clothing on display. The Al Bujairi section hosts exhibitions and live music.
