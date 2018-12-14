Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne close to Manchester City return, says Pep Guardiola

MANCHESTER: Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne are both on the verge of a return to action for Manchester City as a busy December program gathers pace, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

Aguero, City’s leading scorer, has missed their past four matches with a groin problem but has been able to train without discomfort and could face Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Belgium midfielder De Bruyne suffered ligament damage to his right knee in August and although he returned in October, he then injured his left knee during the League Cup win over Fulham on November 1.

He too has resumed full training and Guardiola will assess both players in the hope that his lengthy casualty list might be about to ease.

The manager, though, is optimistic on 30-year-old Aguero, who has 12 goals in all competitions this season.

“He did the last two training sessions, including on Thursday and he has no pain in his injury so we’ll decide,” he said.

“Kevin is in the same situation as Sergio. Yesterday he trained with no pain, we will see.”

The win over Hoffenheim enabled City to get back on track after the disappointment of seeing their 15-match unbeaten start to the Premier League season end in a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea last Saturday.

“Last season, when we dropped points, we were able to respond with another big run,” he said.