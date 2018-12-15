You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The New Ecology

Updated 15 December 2018
Arab News
What We Are Reading Today: The New Ecology

Updated 15 December 2018
Arab News
Author: Oswald j. schmitz

Our species has transitioned from being one among millions on Earth to the species that is single-handedly transforming the entire planet to suit its own needs.
In order to meet the daunting challenges of environmental sustainability in this epoch of human domination — known as the Anthropocene — ecologists have begun to think differently about the interdependencies between humans and the natural world.
This concise and accessible book provides the best available introduction to what this new ecology is all about — and why it matters more than ever before.
Oswald Schmitz describes how the science of ecology is evolving to provide a better understanding of how human agency is shaping the natural world, often in never-before-seen ways, according to a review in the Princeton University Press website. The new ecology emphasizes the importance of conserving species diversity, because it can offer a portfolio of options to keep our ecosystems resilient in the face of environmental change.

What We Are Reading Today: Collecting - An Unruly Passion

Updated 14 December 2018
Arab News
What We Are Reading Today: Collecting - An Unruly Passion

Updated 14 December 2018
Arab News
Author: Werner Muensterberger

From rare books, valuable sculptures and paintings, the relics of saints, and porcelain and other precious items, through stamps, textiles, military ribbons, and shells, to baseball cards, teddy bears, and mugs, an amazing variety of objects have engaged and even obsessed collectors through the ages.
With this captivating book the psychoanalyst Werner Muensterberger provides the first extensive psychological examination of the emotional sources of the never-ending longing for yet another collectible. Muensterberger’s roster of driven acquisition-hunters includes the dedicated, the serious, and the infatuated, whose chronic restlessness can be curbed— and then merely temporarily — only by purchasing, discovering, receiving, or even stealing a new “find.” In an easy, conversational style, the author discusses the eccentricities of heads of state, literary figures, artists, and psychoanalytic patients, all possessed by a need for magic relief from despair and helplessness — and for the self-healing implied in the phrase “I can’t live without it!”
The central part of the work explores in detail the personal circumstances and life history of three individuals: a contemporary collector, Martin G; the celebrated British book and manuscript collector Sir Thomas Phillipps and the great French novelist Honoré de Balzac, a compulsive collector of bric-a-brac who expressed his empathy for the acquisitive passions of his collector protagonist in Cousin Pons.

