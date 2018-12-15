You are here

  • Home
  • Indian man gets 9 years for sex assault on flight
﻿

Indian man gets 9 years for sex assault on flight

Prabhu Ramamoorthy. (Photo: Social media)
Updated 32 sec ago
AP
0

Indian man gets 9 years for sex assault on flight

  • He and his wife were returning to Detroit on the Las Vegas flight after a trip to the Grand Canyon
Updated 32 sec ago
AP
0

DETROIT: An Indian man living in the US on a work visa was sentenced to nine years in prison Thursday for sexually assaulting a sleeping woman during an overnight flight to Detroit.
Prabhu Ramamoorthy was in a middle seat between the victim and his wife on a Spirit Airlines flight from Las Vegas last January. The 23-year-old victim said he unzipped her pants, unbuttoned her shirt and molested her with his hands.
Prosecutors asked for a sentence of nearly 11 years, but US District Judge Terrence Berg settled on a nine-year term. He said he hoped it would be “grave enough” to deter others from committing similar crimes.
A jury convicted Ramamoorthy in August . He will be deported to India after serving his sentence.
The victim, a model, declined an opportunity to speak in court. She watched the hearing from the first row with her boyfriend and a support dog.
At trial, she testified that she woke up during the flight and “saw his hands inside me.” She said she felt “petrified, frozen.”
“Everyone has the right to be secure and safe when they travel on airplanes. ... We appreciate the victim in this case for her courage to speak out,” US Attorney Matthew Schneider said.
Ramamoorthy, 35, has lived in suburban Detroit since arriving in the US on a work visa in 2015. He and his wife were returning to Detroit on the Las Vegas flight after a trip to the Grand Canyon.
Speaking through a Tamil interpreter, Ramamoorthy said he didn’t want to make a statement before getting his sentence. The judge noted a lack of remorse but acknowledged that Ramamoorthy had a right to stay silent.
Defense attorney James Amberg asked for a prison sentence of less than 10 years. He said the conviction will bring “severe and lifelong consequences” to Ramamoorthy and his wife when they return to southern India.
“His life is effectively over,” Amberg told Berg.

Topics: Punjab India

Related

0
World
Sexual harassment in the sky: Hong Kong flight attendants fight back
0
Lifestyle
Star trumpeter Maalouf convicted over sex assault

Rajapaksa to resign as Sri Lanka’s prime minister

In this Nov. 3, 2018 file photo, Sri Lanka's then appointed prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa speaks to members loyal to him at his office in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP)
Updated 21 min 59 sec ago
AP
0

Rajapaksa to resign as Sri Lanka’s prime minister

  • The country runs the risk of being unable to use state funds from Jan. 1 if there is no government to approve the budget
Updated 21 min 59 sec ago
AP
0

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: A Sri Lankan lawmaker said that disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will resign Saturday to end the country’s political crisis.
The pro-Rajapaksa lawmaker, Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena, told reporters that Rajapaksa decided in a meeting Friday with President Maithripala Sirisena to resign to allow the president to appoint a new government.
Sri Lanka has had no functioning government for nearly two weeks and is facing the prospect of being unable to pass a budget for next year.
“Unless the prime minister resigns, another prime minister cannot be appointed. But the country needs to face situations that it needs to face in January; a country cannot function without a budget,” Abeywardena said. “Therefore Mr. Rajapaksa says that he will make a special statement tomorrow and resign from the position of prime minister.”
The decision appears to have been hastened by a Supreme Court decision to extend a lower court’s suspension of Rajapaksa and his Cabinet. The top court put off the next hearing until mid-January, when it plans to rule on whether they should hold office after losing two no-confidence votes in Parliament.
The country runs the risk of being unable to use state funds from Jan. 1 if there is no government to approve the budget. It also has a foreign debt repayment of $1 billion due in early January and it is unclear if it can be serviced without a lawful finance minister.
Sri Lanka has been in political crisis since October, when Sirisena abruptly sacked then Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and replaced him with Rajapaksa.
Rajapaksa is a former strongman president who is considered by some as a war hero for defeating the Tamil Tiger rebels in 2009 after a long civil war. But he lost a 2015 re-election bid amid allegations of wartime atrocities, corruption and nepotism. After his appointment as prime minister, he sought to secure a majority in the 225-member Parliament but failed. Sirisena then dissolved Parliament and called new elections, but the Supreme Court struck down that move as unconstitutional.
Sirisena has repeatedly rejected appeals to reappoint Wickremesinghe as prime minister, but may now be compelled to do so since Wickremesinghe has the support of 117 lawmakers in Parliament.

Topics: SRILANKA Colombo

Related

0
Corporate News
SriLankan Airlines launches Arabic site
Business & Economy
Discounts on SriLankan flights for travelers from Kingdom

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The New Ecology
0
Rajapaksa to resign as Sri Lanka’s prime minister
0
Syrian fighters to support anti-Kurdish forces in northeast
0
Spanish prosecutors file tax evasion charges against Shakira
0
Saudi Arabia ‘racing into the future’ with Formula E
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.