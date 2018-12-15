You are here

Somalia uproar continues after former Al-Shabab No. 2 seized

A Somali official says Ethiopian troops that are part of the African Union forces supporting the Somali government have arrested Mukhtar Robow in Baidoa. (File/AP)
AP
  • Muhktar Robow was the former No. 2 leader of the Al-Shabab extremist group, who has been a leading candidate for a regional presidency
  • His arrest is seen as a high-profile test of Somalia’s treatment of defectors from the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab, Africa’s most active extremist group
AP
NAIROBI, Kenya: A third day of protests began Saturday in Somalia over the arrest of the former No. 2 leader of the Al-Shabab extremist group, who has been a leading candidate for a regional presidency. Officials said at least eight people have been killed so far as angry supporters take to the streets.
The African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia in a statement released overnight called for “utmost restraint” after the gunfire-fueled uproar around Muhktar Robow’s arrest on Thursday in Baidoa, and it denied playing any role.
His arrest is seen as a high-profile test of Somalia’s treatment of defectors from the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab, Africa’s most active extremist group. Somalia’s government welcomed the defection last year by Al-Shabab’s former spokesman but not his popular candidacy to lead Southwest state, which took some officials by surprise.
Robow was seized by Ethiopian troops accompanied by Somali police, witnesses told The Associated Press. He was flown to the capital, Mogadishu, a Somali intelligence official said. All spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters or for safety concerns.
Some Somali lawmakers had accused the AU mission of being involved.
Ethiopia’s military, which contributes troops to the AU mission, has not commented. Robow’s arrest could re-ignite old tensions between Somalia and neighboring Ethiopia despite recent diplomatic breakthroughs in the Horn of Africa sparked by Ethiopia’s reformist new prime minister.
Somalia’s security ministry confirmed Robow’s arrest, citing the federal government’s earlier ban on his candidacy, which said he had not completed the defection process. The ministry also alleged that Robow had failed to renounce extremist ideology, and accused him of mobilizing armed forces to threaten the security of Baidoa.
Somali officials have announced that the election for the Southwest presidency will go ahead on Wednesday, even after Robow was arrested. His local supporters in Baidoa have loudly protested.
A new joint statement by the United States, more than a dozen countries, the AU mission and the United Nations expresses concern, deploring the violence, urging dialogue and urging all parties to “to respect the integrity of the electoral process.”
Robow’s controversial campaign has further exposed the rift between Somalia’s federal government based in Mogadishu and regional governments, who in recent months have effectively severed cooperation with the capital over multiple grievances.

Indian forces kill 3 rebels, 2 civilians in Kashmir fighting

AP
  • Government forces fired bullets, shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters, killing two and injuring about 26 others
  • India and Pakistan each claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety
AP
SRINAGAR, India: Two young men were killed and nearly two dozen injured when government forces fired at anti-India protesters in disputed Kashmir following a gun battle that left three rebels dead on Saturday, police and residents said.
Indian troops laid a siege around a village in southern Pulwama area on a tip that militants were hiding there. As the soldiers began searching for the militants, gunfire erupted, leaving three rebels dead and two soldiers wounded.
Hundreds of people marched near the site in in solidarity with the rebels while chanting pro-militant slogans and seeking an end of Indian rule over the Himalayan region. Government forces fired bullets, shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters, killing two and injuring about 26 others.
The killings sparked more protests and clashes at several places in the area.
Two police officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media, said the two civilians were killed in the anti-India protests. However, resident Ubaid Ahmed said that soldiers in an armored vehicle fired at a small group of civilians away from the site of the battle, and as the vehicle jammed on a roadside, the troops fatally shot one of them.
At least 238 militants, 150 members of government forces and 147 civilians have died in the armed conflict so far this year, the deadliest since 2009.
India and Pakistan each claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety. Most Kashmiris support the rebel cause that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.
India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Pakistan denies. Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.

