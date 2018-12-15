Watch The Race LIVE! - 2018 SAUDIA Ad Diriyah E-Prix | ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

Saudi drivers take position as final Ad Diriyah showdown kicks off

DUBAI: Two Saudi racers took position as they compete in the final Jaguar race of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship today despite a slight morning weather hiccup.

Ahmed Bin Khanen and Bandar Alesayi of the Saudi Racing team lined up in the final of the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy, the world’s first international championship for production-based electric cars.

Both local racers made history as the first among the racers to compete in the inaugural Jaguar championship.

“I am really thrilled to represent Saudi and to be part of the first race of Jaguar in front of my home crowd, I very happy to be here. It’s bit tricky out there for us but looking for to it. I want to just enjoy myself and put on a good show,” Bandar said.

Ahmed echoed Bandar’s excitement, “this city circuit is a bit tricky, but we are getting there. I’m very proud to have Formula E and the Jaguar eTROPHY here in Saudi Arabia, hopefully we can create a great weekend,” he said.

Bander (car 12) was 6th on the starting grid and Ahmed (car 24) was 8th out of the pack of 12. Both drivers have been supported by the General Sports Authority (GSA) and the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation (SAMF).

The main ABB FIA Formula E race starts later in the day.