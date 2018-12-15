Kylie Jenner can’t get enough of this Kuwaiti designer

DUBAI: The third time’s proven to be a charm for makeup mogul Kylie Jenner as she took to Instagram wearing yet another sparkling outfit by Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al-Jasmi over the weekend.

Jenner posted a photo on Instagram Friday in which she is seen wearing a sparkling, see-through dress by the designer, who is known for his love of crystals and all things sparkly.

The Kuwaiti designer reposted the snaps on his own account, alongside a series of fire and heart emojis.

The sheer, figure-hugging dress is embellished with dazzling gemstones and Jenner finished off the look with a sleek high pony tail and dramatic makeup.

(Instagram)



It seems that Jenner is quite the fan as in September the reality TV star took to Instagram to build up hype for a cosmetics launch — and she wore a catsuit by none other than Al-Jasmi.

For his part, the designer took to Instagram at the time to share the promotional image of Jenner and her best friend, Jordyn Woods, in which both celebrities wore outfits from his collection.

Woods was pictured wearing a mini dress with revealing cut outs, while new mother Jenner wore a dazzling, fitted catsuit.

That wasn’t the first time the Kardashian sibling has worn a show-stopping dress by the designer — she previously stepped out in a barely there, silver number designed by Al-Jasmi during New York Fashion Week in 2016.

And Jenner isn’t the only celebrity fan the Kuwait-based style guru has won over — queen of the catwalk Naomi Campbell wore a daring minidress by Al-Jasmi to a Halloween party in New York in October.

Campbell glittered in a silver, almost sheer, dress with a peekaboo cutout and cold-shoulder details.

Also in October, US singer Kelly Rowland attended a charity event in Los Angles wearing a glittering, rose gold gown by the Kuwaiti designer, with a high collar and slit at the back. She accented the figure-hugging dress with a pair of dazzling earrings and slicked-back hair.

Meanwhile, legendary singer Mariah Carey chose a black, embellished dress from his collection for October’s American Music Awards. It was a dramatic choice due to its sheer skirt and flamboyant feathered detailing.

And if those stars aren’t enough to prove Al-Jasmi is a force to be reckoned with, he has also dressed the likes of Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez.