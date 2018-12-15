Saudi gamer crowned Ad Diriyah eSport champion

Formula E is another step toward Saudi Vision 2030 — Russian Direct Investment Fund

JEDDAH: The Formula E Championship race in the ancient cradle of Saudi Arabia, Ad Diriyah, is another unique example of the historic steps the country’s leadership is taking to implement its Vision 2030 and follow a path to moderate Islam, said CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Speaking on Saturday following the race, Kirill Dmitriev added that “the event not only promotes electric cars and cutting-edge technologies in the country, but also showcases the first ever mass pop music concerts in the Kingdom,” with performers including Enrique Iglesias, The Black Eyed Peas and David Guetta.

Thousands of fans flocked to Riyadh’s historic Ad Diriyah district for Formula E, a motor sports tournament using electric vehicles, and for the concerts, entertainment and cultural activities as well.

Whizzing electric race cars wound through the ruins of Ad Diriyah, a UNESCO world heritage site that is undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation, celebrating a telling of national history.

CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev. (Photo/Supplied)

“Such events will help attract tourists to the previously closed country and are a true celebration for aspiring young Saudis who desire a bright future,” he went on to say.

Dmitriev also said that “the vision of moderate Islam, promoted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is important both for the region and the entire world, and its realization needs to be appreciated, respected and supported.”

A first for Saudi Arabia and the region, the event’s magnitude reflects the Kingdom’s goal of hosting major events and promoting them domestically and globally.

It also marks the first event in the Kingdom accessible to international tourists, made possible by a new online e-visa system, Sharek, demonstrating to the world Saudi Arabia’s future vision for tourism, which is expected to be on a much larger scale.