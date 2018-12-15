Saudi Justice Ministry’s guide answers 330 most common questions asked

JEDDAH: The Saudi Justice Ministry has prepared a list of over 330 of the most-common questions asked through its official Twitter account on various issues.

The ministry studied the pattern sfor one year before compiling the list so as to help people receive answers to common questions regarding the Saudi judicial system.

Majid bin Mohammed Al-Khamis, the ministry’s general supervisor of media and institutional communication, said the interactive legal communication service was launched in 2017 via Twitter. “It ensures direct communication between people and the legal department and helps the ministry to introduce various services it has to offer to facilitate the public to assist them,” he said.

“The legal communication team, which includes a group of leading judges and legal specialists, worked during the past year to study, collect and arrange the most important questions asked through social media. They were classified accordingly,” the official said.

The 67-page guide, Al-Khamis added, contains 332 questions classified into six categories written in a simple language.

The legal communication service on twitter “@MojKsa” is one of many communication services that aim to upgrade the level of interaction with members of the public and the ministry.

The ministry is also working to launch a unified communication center. Last month, the ministry launched an e-notarization system.

The new system, which began on Nov. 18, provides several services that dispense with paperwork to spare clients the need to visit notarial offices for low-risk powers of attorney (PoAs).

The ministry also revealed eight new e-services in the notarization sector, including digital PoAs, which put an end to paperwork and most of the clients’ visits to notarial offices. Digital PoAs are sent to the clients’ Absher-registered mobile numbers.

One of the new e-services enables clients to inquire about their PoAs and their validity, terminate unwanted ones, and find out about the agencies that have checked the validity of any of their PoAs.