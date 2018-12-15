You are here

  Saudi Justice Ministry's guide answers 330 most common questions asked
Saudi Justice Ministry's guide answers 330 most common questions asked

JEDDAH: The Saudi Justice Ministry has prepared a list of over 330 of the most-common questions asked through its official Twitter account on various issues.
The ministry studied the pattern sfor one year before compiling the list so as to help people receive answers to common questions regarding the Saudi judicial system.
Majid bin Mohammed Al-Khamis, the ministry’s general supervisor of media and institutional communication, said the interactive legal communication service was launched in 2017 via Twitter. “It ensures direct communication between people and the legal department and helps the ministry to introduce various services it has to offer to facilitate the public to assist them,” he said.
“The legal communication team, which includes a group of leading judges and legal specialists, worked during the past year to study, collect and arrange the most important questions asked through social media. They were classified accordingly,” the official said.
The 67-page guide, Al-Khamis added, contains 332 questions classified into six categories written in a simple language.
The legal communication service on twitter “@MojKsa” is one of many communication services that aim to upgrade the level of interaction with members of the public and the ministry.
The ministry is also working to launch a unified communication center. Last month, the ministry launched an e-notarization system.
The new system, which began on Nov. 18, provides several services that dispense with paperwork to spare clients the need to visit notarial offices for low-risk powers of attorney (PoAs).
The ministry also revealed eight new e-services in the notarization sector, including digital PoAs, which put an end to paperwork and most of the clients’ visits to notarial offices. Digital PoAs are sent to the clients’ Absher-registered mobile numbers.
One of the new e-services enables clients to inquire about their PoAs and their validity, terminate unwanted ones, and find out about the agencies that have checked the validity of any of their PoAs.

Saudi gamer crowned Ad Diriyah eSport champion

RIYADH: It was a big day for electric racing in Saudi Arabia, but not all heroes in Ad Diriyah sat behind a Formula E car on Saturday as one Saudi gamer held his nerve to be crowned eSport champion.
Yasser Al-Mansour netted the $125,000 prize as he saw off his competitors, who were both Saudis, to win the ABB FIA Formula E Road to Ad Diriyah Esports Championship.
Unlike Formula E race where drivers battled it out until the dying seconds, Al-Mansour took an early lead and held it throughout.
The winner, from Fara’a, a small town a few hours’ drive from Riyadh, hailed the event saying: “I kept my position even though it was tough. Every one of my competitors had impressive lap times. I’m just happy I came up on top.”
“This eSports tournament is amazing. Not only is eSport a popular among Saudi youth now it can be used to introduce countless people to the world of motor sports. The simulators we raced felt like real life,” he said.
Al-Mansour beat out Mubarak Al-Dossary, from Dhaharan, who came second and won SAR250,000, and Abdulaziz Rayes, from Jeddah, who finished third and scooped SAR125,000.
On the line in the exciting eSports competition was a prize pot of up to SAR1million, $250,000, held in the Allianz E Village, just one of the attractions surrounding the 2018 ‘Saudia’ Ad Diriyah E-Prix at the stunning UNESCO World Heritage site.
The event was supported by the Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic & Intellectual Sports (SAFEIS).
Dale Buxton, EGaming Consultant to Formula E, said: "The response to this competition has been huge, thousands flocked to enter and the standard has been so high. It shows the passion that exists for eSports within the Kingdom and we are grateful for the support of the Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic & Intellectual Sports."

