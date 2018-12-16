You are here

ENOC Group to build 45 service stations in KSA

ENOC (Emirates National Oil Company) Group, a wholly owned entity of the government of Dubai, has announced major expansion plans to build 45 new service stations in Saudi Arabia over the next five years. The group’s plans are aligned with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs’ plan, which aim for the construction of over 1,200 petrol stations across the Kingdom.
All 45 ENOC service stations will be strategically built on the Kingdom’s vast network of highways that interconnect the 13 provinces and serve as a major logistics and trade land-corridor, connecting the Kingdom to the rest of the GCC and the Middle East region. Over the next two years, ENOC’s plan will focus on building stations in the central region, mainly Riyadh and the Eastern Province.
Saif Humaid Al-Falasi, ENOC Group CEO, said: “With Saudi Arabia’s long-term vision to diversify its economy, boost tourism and infrastructure and enhance business and trade, our plan to expand our retail network by over 220 percent in the next five years is aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to reduce oil dependency, increase privatization and implement the Saudi nationalization scheme.”
ENOC currently operates 14 stations across the Kingdom. The group’s future service stations will also include ZOOM convenience stores. Customers will also enjoy a variety of retail outlets such as Pronto.

Al-Habtoor renews sponsorship for marathon

Al-Habtoor Group Founding Chairman Khalaf Al-Habtoor has announced Al-Habtoor Group as the main sponsor for the 15th Zayed Charity Marathon, New York 2019 edition for the fourth consecutive year as well as the Zayed Charity Marathon, Egypt 2018 edition, for the second year running.
Al-Habtoor signed the renewed sponsorship agreement with Lt. General Mohammad Halal Al-Kaabi, chairman of the organizing committee, Zayed Charity Marathon, at a press conference held at the Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection on Tuesday.
He was joined by Col. Mohammad Ali Amer, general coordinator, Zayed Charity Marathon, and Mohammed Al-Habtoor, vice chairman and CEO, Al-Habtoor Group.
The annual Sheikh Zayed Charity Marathon, known as the UAE Healthy Kidney 10K Race, is scheduled to take place in New York’s Central Park in April 2019. Founded in 2005 in honor of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, the first president and the founder of the UAE, the 10-km run raises awareness of kidney health and kidney disease with proceeds going directly to the National Kidney Foundation, a specialized hospital for kidney treatment and research in the US. In 2014, the Zayed Charity Marathon launched its Egypt edition, which will take place in Ismailia on Dec. 28.
Khalaf Al-Habtoor said: “We are proud and remain committed to supporting the Zayed Charity Marathon in New York, which raises awareness for a good cause and honors the generous, caring spirit of the founding father of the UAE. I encourage our young men and women to volunteer in events similar to this that help promote the true image of the UAE ... and promote Emirati heritage and culture around the world.”
Lt. General Al-Kaabi said: “I would like to thank Khalaf Al Habtoor for his continuous support to the Zayed Charity Marathon. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan is always in our hearts and we live by his guidance daily.”
What started as a small event with 500 registered runners in 2005, today the UAE Healthy Kidney 10K is part of the New York Road Runner’s Pro Racing Series and draws tens of thousands of people annually making it one of the top 10 marathons globally. To date, over 200,000 people have contributed helping the Zayed Charity Marathon raise more than $165 million.
Col. Ali Amer said: “The Zayed Charity Marathon celebrates its 15th anniversary next year and we are working on making the milestone a memorable experience with extended promotion at New York’s famous Times Square and a display of the UAE flag and a photo of Sheikh Zayed on the Empire State Building.”
Mohammed Al-Habtoor said: “We were well received and thrilled to see the welcome message on display at Nasdaq’s tickers at Times Square during the 2018 edition. The event evoked positive sentiment by bringing together nationalities from across the world for a very worthy cause.”

