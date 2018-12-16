ENOC (Emirates National Oil Company) Group, a wholly owned entity of the government of Dubai, has announced major expansion plans to build 45 new service stations in Saudi Arabia over the next five years. The group’s plans are aligned with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs’ plan, which aim for the construction of over 1,200 petrol stations across the Kingdom.
All 45 ENOC service stations will be strategically built on the Kingdom’s vast network of highways that interconnect the 13 provinces and serve as a major logistics and trade land-corridor, connecting the Kingdom to the rest of the GCC and the Middle East region. Over the next two years, ENOC’s plan will focus on building stations in the central region, mainly Riyadh and the Eastern Province.
Saif Humaid Al-Falasi, ENOC Group CEO, said: “With Saudi Arabia’s long-term vision to diversify its economy, boost tourism and infrastructure and enhance business and trade, our plan to expand our retail network by over 220 percent in the next five years is aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to reduce oil dependency, increase privatization and implement the Saudi nationalization scheme.”
ENOC currently operates 14 stations across the Kingdom. The group’s future service stations will also include ZOOM convenience stores. Customers will also enjoy a variety of retail outlets such as Pronto.
ENOC Group to build 45 service stations in KSA
ENOC Group to build 45 service stations in KSA
ENOC (Emirates National Oil Company) Group, a wholly owned entity of the government of Dubai, has announced major expansion plans to build 45 new service stations in Saudi Arabia over the next five years. The group’s plans are aligned with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs’ plan, which aim for the construction of over 1,200 petrol stations across the Kingdom.