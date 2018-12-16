You are here

Maldives police freeze bank accounts of ex-president Yameen as part of probe

In this Sept. 23, 2018 photo, Maldivian president Yameen Abdul Gayoom, center, leaves a polling station after casting his vote during presidential election day in Male, Maldives. (AP)
Maldives police freeze bank accounts of ex-president Yameen as part of probe

  • The police said on Saturday a total of 100 million Maldivian Rufiyaa ($6.58 million) in both US dollars and the local currency have been frozen as a part of the investigations
MALE: Police in the Maldives said they have frozen the bank accounts of former president Abdulla Yameen as they investigate allegations by state bodies that he conducted “illicit” deals, some involving Chinese infrastructure projects, whilst leader.
Yameen lost a presidential election in September and the new government of his successor, Mohammed Ibrahim Solih, seen as close to India, has been trying to determine the extent of Chinese loans used to finance a construction boom in the Indian Ocean archipelago.
The police said on Saturday a total of 100 million Maldivian Rufiyaa ($6.58 million) in both US dollars and the local currency have been frozen as a part of the investigations.
Yameen has denied any wrongdoing and said that he took on loans to accelerate economic development. He could not be contacted on Saturday.
“We have noticed that several large transfers of money were conducted along with other transactions during the presidency ... in bank accounts operated under his name,” the statement said.
“Yameen answered all questions posed to him during today’s questioning and said that he will fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation,” it added.
Critics have alleged that contracts were given to Chinese companies at inflated prices, such as a bridge connecting the capital Male to the main airport of the palm-fringed islands famous for their luxury diving resorts.
While Yameen had strengthened ties of the archipelago of 400,000 people with China, his surprise loss in the election has raised the influence of traditional partner India.
($1 = 15.2000 rufiyaa)

Topics: Maldives President Abdulla Yameen China India

Indian troops in Kashmir shoot seven protesters dead

Indian troops in Kashmir shoot seven protesters dead

  • Government forces fired bullets, shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters, killing two and injuring about 26 others
  • India and Pakistan each claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety
DELHI: Seven people died and dozens were wounded on Saturday when Indian security forces opened fire on civilians protesting at the death of three militants in a gun battle in Kashmir.

The fighting erupted after troops laid siege to a house in southern Pulwama where the militants were hiding. Three armed militants ran from the house into a nearby orchard, where they and one soldier were killed in a gunfight.

Amid the shooting, hundreds of villagers marched toward the orchard, shouting slogans in support of the militants and throwing stones at the troops. Six protesters were shot dead and a seventh died later in hospital from gunshot wounds.

Widespread protests broke out in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir over the killings. Security has been tightened and troops rushed to potential hotspots.

“People in the area are very angry,” one Pulwama resident told Arab News. “These kind of civilian casualties are the spur for youngsters in the area to pick up guns. If the government thinks that by killing people they can scare them, they are living in a fool’s paradise. More and more youth are picking up guns in anger.”

BJP Kashmir spokesman Altaf Thakur blamed separatists for “misleading the youth of Kashmir.”

“Any death is a tragedy,” he told Arab News, “but I would like to put responsibility on those separatist groups who incite young people to pick up guns or become stone throwers in the name of independence. They don’t know they will lose their lives as a result.

“Most people in Kashmir want to live peacefully with India. Only a small section wants to create disturbances. Such people come in the way of peace.”

Topics: India Kashmir Srinagar

