You are here

  • Home
  • Nicaragua police raid opposition paper, end rights groups’ permits
﻿

Nicaragua police raid opposition paper, end rights groups’ permits

1 / 3
Riot police stand guard inside of the raided office of journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro, critic of the government of President Daniel Ortega in Managua, Nicaragua December 15, 2018. (REUTER)
2 / 3
Nicaraguan journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro, who rents an office at the building of the NGO Center of Investigation on Communication (CINCO), speaks to the press to denounce damages during a police raid in Managua on December 14, 2018. (AFP)
3 / 3
View of damages at the office of Nicaraguan journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro, who rents at the building of the NGO Center of Investigation on Communication (CINCO) in Managua on December 14, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
0

Nicaragua police raid opposition paper, end rights groups’ permits

  • Confidencial’s front door was sealed with tape following the raid. Police seized work equipment and documents
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
0

MANAGUA: Nicaraguan police have raided the offices of an opposition daily and then stripped human rights and activist groups’ permission to operate, those targeted said Saturday.
Nine police officers armed with rifles entered the offices late Friday and started pushing people, beating others and making fun of reporters after journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro challenged them to take on his media outlet without a search warrant in his online daily Confidencial and news broadcasts Esta Semana and Esta Noche, he said.
What you are doing “is just de facto. If you have the order, I ask you to show it,” Chamorro said from the street to the agent who barred him and other colleagues from entering the offices.
“Police did not show any order at all... so this is an armed assault on private property, freedom of the press, freedom of expression and free enterprise,” he later told reporters.
Confidencial’s front door was sealed with tape following the raid. Police seized work equipment and documents.
Chamorro went to the police headquarters to demand the return of equipment, noting that the newspaper and television programs “are private companies attached to the commercial register, and have nothing to do with organizations that are being persecuted.”
The offices of the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (CENIDH) and four other NGOs in Managua were also occupied, and lawmakers canceled their permits to operate.
“Brutal display of brute force against journalists from @confidencial_ni in Nicaragua... this regime... aims to demolish critical voices in its country,” Human Rights Watch director Jose Miguel Vivanco said on Twitter.
Leftist President Daniel Ortega first came to power in 1979 as a leader of the leftist Sandinista rebels that toppled the US-backed Somoza family dictatorship. After leaving office in 1990 he returned to power in 2007.

Topics: Nicaragua MANAGUA

Related

0
Media
In fear of the state: Bangladeshi journalists self-censor as election approaches
0
Media
Rally to mark one year since arrest of Myanmar Reuters journalists

Fake news watch: Saudi girl embraces Enrique Iglesias at Ad Diriyah concert

Updated 15 December 2018
Arab News
0

Fake news watch: Saudi girl embraces Enrique Iglesias at Ad Diriyah concert

  • A video on social media alleging that a young girl jumped on stage and leapt into the arms of Enrique Iglesias in Saudi Arabia goes viral
  • Pro-Qatari Twitter users were sharing the video widely over the weekend
Updated 15 December 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: A video on social media alleging that a young girl jumped on stage and leapt into the arms of Spanish singer, Enrique Iglesias, during his concert in Saudi Arabia on Thursday has gone viral.
Pro-Qatari Twitter users were sharing the video widely over the weekend.

However, the video is actually a clip from the renowned artist’s concert in Baku, Azerberijan in June 2016 when he performed at the city’s Formula One grand prix, and not from his performance in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
Users suggested that neither the girl, nor the security personnel attempting to remove her, were of Saudi origin.
Iglesias performed on day one of the Ad Diriyah concert festival, ahead of the inaugural Formula E race in Saudi Arabia this weekend.
The race itself, which was held on Saturday and won by BMW’s Antonio Felix da Costa, marked the beginning of the fifth season of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

 

Topics: media fake news Fake News Watch Enrique Iglesias Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
King of Latin pop Enrique Iglesias launches Ad Diriyah festival
0
Media
Fake news watch: Jumping to conclusions about Paris protests — and a ‘premature’ retirement

Latest updates

Nicaragua police raid opposition paper, end rights groups’ permits
0
US-led coalition destroys Syrian mosque used as Daesh command center
0
Putin says rap should be controlled in Russia, not banned
0
Scientists create bee vaccine to fight off ‘insect apocalypse’
0
Security worries hobble ambitions of China tech giant Huawei
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.