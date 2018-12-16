You are here

Jennifer Lopez glows in a Rami Kadi gown

Jennifer Lopez attends a photo call for STX Films’ “Second Act” at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on December 09.(AFP)
Updated 16 December 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: US singer and all-around superstar Jennifer Lopez posed for People magazine’s December issue wearing a gown by Lebanese designer Rami Kadi — and that’s not the only regional fashion label she’s turned to this festive season.
Lopez wore a white, fitted dress by Lebanese designer Elie Saab to the after party of the world premiere of her latest film, “Second Act,” in New York on Dec. 12.
The belted gown featured a plunging neckline and flowing skirt and hails from the label’s ready-to-wear spring/summer 2019 collection.
She was in New York for the premiere of her latest film, which tells the story of a retail manager who loses out on a promotion to a university-educated candidate. Lopez’s character then sets out to prove that being street smart is as valuable as being book smart. The film will hit US theaters on Dec. 21, just in time for the Christmas movie rush.
While the star looked winter-ready in her Elie Saab gown, her Rami Kadi-designed dress was decidedly more daring with its nude illusion fabric and head-to-toe sparkle.

Lopez showed off the floor-length ensemble in a photo shoot for US celebrity gossip magazine, People.
In its latest issue, set to hit shelves on Dec. 24, Lopez poses on a wooden table in a luscious green garden alongside her boyfriend, former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez.
The hand-embroidered, fishtail gown is embellished with crystals and made of semi-sheer fabric.
In the interview accompanying the photographs, Lopez opened up about her bond with Rodriguez and her past relationships.
In the wake of her divorce from singer Marc Anthony in 2014, Lopez said she went through a period of soul searching. “I was done blaming other people — he did this or he did that — and I said to myself, no, it’s you,” she told the magazine.
“I grew up sharing a bed with my sisters from the time I was born, (and then) it was one boyfriend, and then another, and then a husband, and (so on), and I realized you’ve never been alone,” Lopez added.
“Until I could really learn to be happy on my own and love myself, these relationships were never going to work out, no matter what. That was a big turning point for me.”
Lopez told the magazine that her relationship with Rodriguez is different to her previous high-profile pairings.
“It wasn’t until I met Alex that I felt like, ‘Ok, I can be in a relationship again,’” she says.
“Everything feels healthy and different…We bring something to each other’s lives that is profound, good and healthy.”

Kylie Jenner can’t get enough of this Kuwaiti designer

Updated 15 December 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: The third time’s proven to be a charm for makeup mogul Kylie Jenner as she took to Instagram wearing yet another sparkling outfit by Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al-Jasmi over the weekend.
Jenner posted a photo on Instagram Friday in which she is seen wearing a sparkling, see-through dress by the designer, who is known for his love of crystals and all things sparkly.
The Kuwaiti designer reposted the snaps on his own account, alongside a series of fire and heart emojis.
The sheer, figure-hugging dress is embellished with dazzling gemstones and Jenner finished off the look with a sleek high pony tail and dramatic makeup.

It seems that Jenner is quite the fan as in September the reality TV star took to Instagram to build up hype for a cosmetics launch — and she wore a catsuit by none other than Al-Jasmi.
For his part, the designer took to Instagram at the time to share the promotional image of Jenner and her best friend, Jordyn Woods, in which both celebrities wore outfits from his collection.
Woods was pictured wearing a mini dress with revealing cut outs, while new mother Jenner wore a dazzling, fitted catsuit.
That wasn’t the first time the Kardashian sibling has worn a show-stopping dress by the designer — she previously stepped out in a barely there, silver number designed by Al-Jasmi during New York Fashion Week in 2016.
And Jenner isn’t the only celebrity fan the Kuwait-based style guru has won over — queen of the catwalk Naomi Campbell wore a daring minidress by Al-Jasmi to a Halloween party in New York in October.
Campbell glittered in a silver, almost sheer, dress with a peekaboo cutout and cold-shoulder details.
Also in October, US singer Kelly Rowland attended a charity event in Los Angles wearing a glittering, rose gold gown by the Kuwaiti designer, with a high collar and slit at the back. She accented the figure-hugging dress with a pair of dazzling earrings and slicked-back hair.
Meanwhile, legendary singer Mariah Carey chose a black, embellished dress from his collection for October’s American Music Awards. It was a dramatic choice due to its sheer skirt and flamboyant feathered detailing.
And if those stars aren’t enough to prove Al-Jasmi is a force to be reckoned with, he has also dressed the likes of Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez.

