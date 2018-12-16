Jennifer Lopez glows in a Rami Kadi gown

DUBAI: US singer and all-around superstar Jennifer Lopez posed for People magazine’s December issue wearing a gown by Lebanese designer Rami Kadi — and that’s not the only regional fashion label she’s turned to this festive season.

Lopez wore a white, fitted dress by Lebanese designer Elie Saab to the after party of the world premiere of her latest film, “Second Act,” in New York on Dec. 12.

The belted gown featured a plunging neckline and flowing skirt and hails from the label’s ready-to-wear spring/summer 2019 collection.

She was in New York for the premiere of her latest film, which tells the story of a retail manager who loses out on a promotion to a university-educated candidate. Lopez’s character then sets out to prove that being street smart is as valuable as being book smart. The film will hit US theaters on Dec. 21, just in time for the Christmas movie rush.

While the star looked winter-ready in her Elie Saab gown, her Rami Kadi-designed dress was decidedly more daring with its nude illusion fabric and head-to-toe sparkle.



Lopez showed off the floor-length ensemble in a photo shoot for US celebrity gossip magazine, People.In its latest issue, set to hit shelves on Dec. 24, Lopez poses on a wooden table in a luscious green garden alongside her boyfriend, former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez.The hand-embroidered, fishtail gown is embellished with crystals and made of semi-sheer fabric.In the interview accompanying the photographs, Lopez opened up about her bond with Rodriguez and her past relationships.In the wake of her divorce from singer Marc Anthony in 2014, Lopez said she went through a period of soul searching. “I was done blaming other people — he did this or he did that — and I said to myself, no, it’s you,” she told the magazine.“I grew up sharing a bed with my sisters from the time I was born, (and then) it was one boyfriend, and then another, and then a husband, and (so on), and I realized you’ve never been alone,” Lopez added.“Until I could really learn to be happy on my own and love myself, these relationships were never going to work out, no matter what. That was a big turning point for me.”Lopez told the magazine that her relationship with Rodriguez is different to her previous high-profile pairings.“It wasn’t until I met Alex that I felt like, ‘Ok, I can be in a relationship again,’” she says.“Everything feels healthy and different…We bring something to each other’s lives that is profound, good and healthy.”