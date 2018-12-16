FaceOf: Adam Sieminski, president of KSA's King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center

Adam Sieminski has been president of the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) since April 2018.

In 2008, KAPSARC was founded as an independent research institute to advance the understanding of the energy sector and its impact on the global economy. The center also conducts studies on sustainable energy options. Before joining KAPSARC, Sieminski held the James R. Schlesinger Chair for Energy and Geopolitics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) for over a year.

Before that, he served as a non-resident senior adviser to the CSIS Energy and National Security Program. He also served as the administrator of the US Energy Information Administration between 2012 and 2017.

He was also the senior director for energy and environment on the staff of the US National Security Council and a senior fellow and former president of the US Association for Energy Economics.

He was also a member of the advisory board of the Global Energy and Environment Initiative at School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University. He also served as the chairman of the Supply-Demand Committee of the Independent Petroleum Association of America.

From 2005 to 2012, Sieminski was the chief energy economist for Deutsche Bank.

Sieminski holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in public administration from Cornell University, New York. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

On Sunday, KAPSARC signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority on the sidelines of Saudi Arabia Smart Grid and Sustainable Energy Conference and Exhibition that concluded in Jeddah recently. The MoU aims to strengthen research partnership in the power sector to enhance the efficiency of the electricity markets in the GCC countries.