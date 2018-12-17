You are here

Saudi telcos agree royalty fees

Shares in the Saudi Telecom Co. rose following news of an agreement on royalty fees paid to the government. (Reuters)
DUBAI: Telecommunications operators Saudi Telecom Co., Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) and Zain Saudi Arabia said on Sunday that they had agreed with the government to a change in the calculation of their annual royalty fees.
The companies also said they had reached a deal with the government to settle disputed fees to be paid for previous years up to 2017. In return, the trio agreed to invest in upgrading their network infrastructure over the next three years.
The Kingdom has set specific goals to boost high-speed broadband Internet connectivity as part of its Vision 2030 plan to modernize the economy, including exceeding 90 percent of housing coverage in densely populated cities and 66 percent in other urban areas.
The operators said the agreement will involve an annual royalty of 10 percent of net revenue from telecommunications services starting from Jan. 1, 2018. Mobily said in addition it would also pay an annual license royalty equal to 1 percent of its annual net telecommunication revenues.
STC said the new calculation was compared to the previous fee of 15 percent of net revenues from mobile services, 10 percent of net revenues from fixed line services and 8 percent of net revenues from data services.
STC said the change would have a positive impact on its financial results during the fourth quarter of 2018, while Zain Saudi said it would mean a drop in its payment for the period Jan. 1 to Sept. 30 by SR220 million ($58.7 million).
Mobily said that starting from 2019 onwards, the impact represents an additional cost estimated to be in the range of SR450 to SR600 million per year over the next few years.
Zain Saudi Arabia said the expected financial impact from the settlement of its disputed annual royalty fees for the period 2009 to 2017 is expected to reach SR1.7 billion.
Mobily said its agreement to invest over the next three years would enable it to boost the quality of its fixed and mobile networks and to invest in the deployment of new technologies such as 5G.

UAE’s Central Bank reshuffles board of directors

DUBAI: The UAE Central Bank’s board of directors has been reshuffled under a decree by President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, according to the state news agency WAM.
Central Bank Gov. Mubarak Rashed Khamis Al-Mansoori has been reappointed for the next four years, the agency said.
Other members of the board reappointed for the next four years include Hareb Masoud Hamad Al-Darmaki as chairman; Abdulrahman Saleh Al-Saleh as vice chairman; and Younis Hajji Al-Khoori, Khalid Mohammed Salem Balama, Khalid Ahmed Altayer and Ali Mohammed Bakheet Al-Rumaithi.
The central bank said in a statement it had been working with the bank and the government of Sharjah to develop a plan to strengthen the lender’s capital base.
The UAE central bank said it would “support Invest Bank with all the available liquidity facilities, which remain at Invest Bank’s disposal; if, and when, needed.”

