You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Think Again
﻿

What We Are Reading Today: Think Again

Updated 17 December 2018
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Think Again

Updated 17 December 2018
Arab News
0

Author: Stanley Fish

From 1995 to 2013, Stanley Fish’s provocative New York Times columns consistently generated passionate discussion and debate. In Think Again, he has assembled almost one hundred of his best columns into a thematically arranged collection with a substantial new introduction that explains his intention in writing these pieces and offers an analysis of why they provoked so much reaction.
Some readers reported being frustrated when they could not figure out where Fish, one of America’s most influential thinkers, stood on the controversies he addressed in the essays — from atheism and affirmative action to plagiarism and postmodernism. But, as Fish says, that is the point. Opinions are cheap; you can get them anywhere. Instead of offering just another set of them, Fish analyzes and dissects the arguments put forth by different sides — in debates over free speech, identity politics, the gun lobby, and other hot-button topics — in order to explain how their arguments work or don’t work.
In short, these are essays that teach you not what to think but how to think more clearly.
Brief and accessible yet challenging, these essays provide all the hard-edged intellectual, cultural, and political analysis one expects from Fish.

Topics: Books

Related

0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Viruses as Complex Adaptive Systems
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: The New Ecology

What We Are Reading Today: Viruses as Complex Adaptive Systems

Updated 16 December 2018
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Viruses as Complex Adaptive Systems

Updated 16 December 2018
Arab News
0

Authors: Ricard Solé and Santiago F. Elena

Viruses are everywhere, infecting all sorts of living organisms, from the tiniest bacteria to the largest mammals. Many are harmful parasites, but viruses also play a major role as drivers of our evolution as a species and are essential regulators of the composition and complexity of ecosystems on a global scale. This concise book draws on complex systems theory to provide a fresh look at viral origins, populations, and evolution, and the co-evolutionary dynamics of viruses and their hosts, according to a review on the Princeton University Press website. New viruses continue to emerge that threaten people, crops, and farm animals. Viruses constantly evade our immune systems, and antiviral therapies and vaccination campaigns can be powerless against them. These unique characteristics of virus biology are a consequence of their tremendous evolutionary potential, which enables viruses to quickly adapt to any environmental challenge. Ricard Solé and Santiago Elena present a unified framework for understanding viruses as complex adaptive systems.

Related

0
books
What We Are Reading Today: The New Ecology
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Collecting - An Unruly Passion

Latest updates

Moroccan saffron farmers battle knockoff spices
0
Afghan Taliban to meet US officials in UAE
0
Hunt for crashed Lion Air jet’s black box delayed by bad weather
0
Nissan meets to replace Ghosn, as tensions with Renault grow
0
Australian minister resigns over alleged website date on Hong Kong trip
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.