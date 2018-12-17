You are here

Hunt for crashed Lion Air jet’s black box delayed by bad weather

An Indonesian National Transportation Safety Commission (KNKT) official carries debris from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 4, 2018.
Reuters
JAKARTA: A renewed search for the cockpit voice recorder of a Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea on Oct. 29 has been delayed for two days due to bad weather hampering the arrival of a specialized ship, the airline said.
The crash, the world’s first of a Boeing Co. 737 MAX jet, killed all 189 people on board and the main wreckage and second ‘black box’ were not recovered in an initial search.
Lion Air said in a statement that it was funding a 38 billion rupiah ($2.6 million) search effort using the offshore supply ship MPV Everest, which had been expected to arrive in the search area on Monday.
Bad weather and heavy rain at the port of Johor Bahru in Malaysia interfered with the equipment and crew mobilization process, delaying the ship’s arrival at the crash site until Wednesday, the airline said late on Sunday.
Lion Air’s decision to foot the bill for the search is a rare test of global norms regarding search independence, as such costs are typically paid by governments.
By law, the search for the cockpit voice recorder is the “duty and responsibility” of Indonesia’s transport safety committee (KNKT), Lion Air said.
The transport ministry, which is responsible for KNKT’s budget, was not immediately able to comment on the matter.
Indonesian investigators said last week that bureaucratic wrangling and funding problems had hampered the search for the recorder and they had turned to Lion Air for help.
Safety experts say it is unusual for one of the parties to help fund an investigation, required by UN rules to be independent to ensure trust in any safety recommendations.
There are also broader concerns about resources available for such investigations worldwide, coupled with the risk of agencies being ensnared in legal disputes.
The clock is ticking in the hunt for acoustic pings coming from the L3 Technologies Inc. cockpit voice recorder fitted to the jet. It has a 90-day beacon, the manufacturer’s online brochure shows.
The flight data recorder was retrieved three days after the crash, providing insight into aircraft systems and crew inputs, although the cause has yet to be determined. ($1 = 14,580.0000 rupiah)

Topics: Lion Air Indonesia

Australian minister resigns over alleged website date on Hong Kong trip

Updated 4 min 28 sec ago
Reuters
0

Australian minister resigns over alleged website date on Hong Kong trip

  • Morrison’s minority government must return to the polls by May 2019, with opinion polls strongly favoring the opposition Labor to easily win the election
Updated 4 min 28 sec ago
Reuters
0
SYDNEY: An Australian government lawmaker on Monday resigned from Cabinet over a media report he used a website to meet a younger woman while on a Hong Kong work trip — overshadowing the government posting the best financial outlook in 10 years.
Australian Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said he accepted the resignation of Andrew Broad after New Idea Magazine ran an interview with a woman who alleged she met the married Broad at a Hong Kong restaurant last month.
“Due to the nature of the allegations made, it is appropriate for Mr.Broad to resign as the assistant minister to the deputy prime minister,” McCormack said in an emailed statement. Broad will remain on the government backbench.
A spokeswoman for Broad did not immediately respond to requests for comment. New Idea published Broad saying: “This matter has been reported to the Australian Federal Police and I will not be making any further comment.”
New Idea ran an interview with a woman called Amy, who alleged Broad maintained a profile on a website, which it said was used by wealthy, older men to meet younger women, but it did not name the website.
It said Amy was 20 years younger than Broad.
Amy said she agreed to meet Broad at the Hong Kong Restaurant for dinner but left because she did not like his behavior, New Idea reported.
Broad’s resignation came just hours after the government forecast the strongest budget outlook in 10 years, arming Prime Minister Scott Morrison with a war chest large enough to allow for possible tax cuts ahead of an election in less than six months.
Morrison’s minority government must return to the polls by May 2019, with opinion polls strongly favoring the opposition Labor to easily win the election.

