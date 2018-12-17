You are here

  • Home
  • Latest Spider-Man spin-off scales box office heights
﻿

Latest Spider-Man spin-off scales box office heights

The Spider-Man of his dimension, Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, joins forces with Spideys from parallel realities to stop a threat menacing all of them. (AFP)
Updated 17 December 2018
AFP
0

Latest Spider-Man spin-off scales box office heights

  • Sony’s action-packed animation sees Peter Parker make way for Miles Morales as Spider-Man — a black, Latino character new to theater-goers
  • The movie earned $35.4 million in ticket sales on the weekend
Updated 17 December 2018
AFP
0

LOS ANGELES: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” snared North American viewers in its web this weekend, earning $35.4 million in ticket sales, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations estimated Sunday.
Sony’s action-packed animation sees Peter Parker make way for Miles Morales as Spider-Man — a black, Latino character new to theater-goers, but not comic book enthusiasts.
The Spider-Man of his dimension, Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, joins forces with Spideys from parallel realities to stop a threat menacing all of them.
In at second was Warner Bros’ crime film “The Mule,” which earned $17.2 million. Clint Eastwood both directed and took the lead as a destitute 90-year-old who turns to transporting cocaine through Illinois for a Mexican drug cartel.
“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” dropped one place to third, earning $11.6 million over the weekend. Benedict Cumberbatch voices the grouchy title character as he plots to steal Christmas.
Fourth place went to “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” which took in $9.6 million after spending three weeks at the top of the box office. The animated film, a sequel to 2012’s “Wreck It Ralph,” has sold $154 million in domestic tickets since it opened.
In at fifth was Universal’s newly-released “Mortal Engines,” whose ticket sales stalled at $7.5 million.
The post-apocalyptic sci-fi sees Hera Hilmar star as the only person who can stop the city of London — now a colossal wheeled predator — from chomping up all in its path.

Topics: spiderman Hollywood

Related

0
Offbeat
Spider-Man is back on screen, but this time he’s black and Latino
0
World
Spider-Man creator and Marvel’s comic book genius Stan Lee dies at 95

Meghan Markle’s father appeals to British queen over rift with daughter

Updated 17 December 2018
Reuters
0

Meghan Markle’s father appeals to British queen over rift with daughter

  • Meghan’s father said he had not had contact with his daughter for months and repeated text messages to Meghan had gone unanswered
  • Kensington Palace did not immediately comment on the interview
Updated 17 December 2018
Reuters
0

LONDON: Meghan Markle’s father directly appealed to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth on Monday to intercede and end his estrangement from his daughter, the wife of Prince Harry.
Former US actress Meghan, now the Duchess of Sussex, married Harry, the queen’s grandson and sixth-in-line to the throne, in a glittering ceremony at Windsor Castle in May.
But the immediate build-up to the wedding was overshadowed by her father, Thomas, a former lighting director for US TV soaps and sitcoms, who pulled out days beforehand after undergoing heart surgery.
Meghan’s father said he had not had contact with his daughter for months and repeated text messages to Meghan had gone unanswered.
When asked what message he had for Queen Elizabeth, 92, Thomas Markle said: “I would appreciate anything she can do and I would think that she would want to resolve the family problems.”
“All families, royal or otherwise, are the same and they should all be together certainly around the holidays,” Markle added.
Markle said that Meghan, 37, had not sent him a Christmas card but that he was hopeful that they could at some time build their relationship.
“Please reach out to me,” he said of Meghan. “I love my daughter very much and she has to know that... Just send me a text.”
“All I can say is that I’m here she knows it and I’ve reached out to her and I need her to reach back to me. I love her very much,” Markle said. “This can’t continue forever.”
Harry, 34, and Meghan are expecting their first child in the spring of 2019.
“I am certainly hoping that everything goes well and that they produce a beautiful baby and I’ll get to see a little Meghan or a little Harry — that would be very nice and I look forward to that happening,” Markle said.
“I think she’ll make a great Mom.”
Markle dismissed reports that Meghan could at times be rude. She was, he said, very polite as she had been raised on Hollywood stages.
When asked if she was a social climber, her father said: “She’s always been a very controlling person and that’s part of her nature but she has never been rude.”
Kensington Palace did not immediately comment on the interview.

Topics: Meghan Markle

Related

0
Lifestyle
Meghan Markle’s father fears he won’t see daughter again
0
Offbeat
Meghan Markle’s nephew caught with knife blames Trump: report

Latest updates

Turkey may work with Syria’s Assad if elected fairly
0
Three rail workers detained after Turkish rail crash
0
SDF fighters vow to ‘finish off’ Daesh in Hajjin operation
0
Reinstated Sri Lanka PM promises ‘new era’
0
Bodies of 2 Scandinavian women found in Morocco’s High Atlas mountains
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.