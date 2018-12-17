You are here

Miss Universe host sends message to Egypt as Philippines nabs crown

Miss Philippines Catriona Gray was already a fan favorite during the preliminary round. (AFP)
Miss Egypt Nariman Khaled is one of the only two Arab candidates in the pageant. (AFP)
Updated 17 December 2018
ONE CARLO DIAZ
DUBAI: Miss Universe 2018 host Steve Harvey took to social media to share a video message with Egyptian fans of the pageant show, which saw Miss Philippines nab the crown on Sunday night, saying they should be “proud” of Miss Egypt.
“She represented the country so very, very well. Everybody in Egypt should be so proud, she’s not only beautiful, she’s an absolutely wonderful person. Egypt, you’ve got a lot to be proud of,” Harvey said in a video posted on the @missegyptuniverseofficial Instagram account. 
“It’s been a pleasure meeting you @iamsteveharveytv and thanks for connecting with me. It means a lot and I really appreciate it,” Miss Egypt Nariman Khaled posted on her own Instagram account.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Filipinos around the world cheered as Miss Philippines Catriona Gray was crowned this year’s Miss Universe — the country’s fourth woman to win the title.
Filipino-Australian Gray was crowned in a glittering ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand.
The 24-year old beauty went up against representatives from South Africa and Venezuela in the final round of the competition, where they were each asked the same question: “What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your life and how would you apply it to your time as Miss Universe?”
Gray answered by talking about her work in a slum community in the Philippine capital, where she focuses on making education accessible to the community’s youth.
“I work a lot in the slums of Tondo, Manila, and the life there is very poor, sad and I’ve always taught myself to look for the beauty in it, to look (at) the beauty of the children and be grateful,” she said.
 “If I could teach people to be grateful, we could have an amazing world where negativity could not grow and foster and children would have smiles on their faces,” she added.


Dubai-based Filipinos tuned in to watch the model be crowned.
“I just landed from a five-day trip, but I didn’t want to miss the live stream,” Filipino flight attendant Rachel Manalo told Arab News, adding that she stayed awake until the early hours of the morning just to watch the pageant. 
Even those in transit couldn’t miss the show. Filipino Anne Valencia was catching a flight when the winner was announced.
“There was a lot of screaming in the airport, that’s when I found out the Philippines won,” Valencia, who was checking in at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport when she heard the news, said.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte immediately sent his congratulations to the newly crowned Gray.
“Ms. Gray truly made the entire Philippines proud when she sashayed on the global stage and showcased the genuine qualities defining a Filipino beauty: Confidence, grace, intelligence and strength in the face of tough challenges,” he said in a statement from the presidential palace.
“In her success, Miss Philippines has shown to the world that women in our country have the ability to turn dreams into reality through passion, diligence, determination and hard work.”

 

Arab stand-up comedians star in new Netflix series

Updated 17 December 2018
RUA’A ALAMERI
DUBAI: Netflix has announced a new show that features stand-up comedians from the Arab world.

“Comedians of the World” – expected to debut on Jan. 1 – will be the first of its kind to feature Arab comedians, according to Netflix.

The series brought together 47 comedians from 13 regions around the world and was filmed in eight languages. Four comedians from the Middle East made the cut — Moayad Al-Nefaie and Ibraheem Al-Khairallah from Saudi Arabia, Adi Khalefa from Palestine and Rawsan Hallak from Jordan. Each of the talents will have a 30-minute stand-up special dedicated to them.

Adi Khalefa

“After 12 years of doing stand-up comedy, this was like a big reward for me and I hope this is just the first step,” Khalefa told Arab News.

From Nazareth — commonly known as “the Arab capital of Israel” — Khalefa has performed in multiple comedy festivals around the world and his latest show, “Billiat-Show” — inspired by his personal, social and political experiences — sold out more than eight times.

For Al-Khairallah, being part of a platform that showcases internationally acclaimed comedians such as US funnyman Dave Chappelle is an honor.

“I love Dave Chappelle so much, so when I go on Netflix and see a show I am featured in right next to a show of Dave Chapelle, I feel blessed,” he said.

Before stand-up comedy, Al-Khairallah worked in banking in Saudi Arabia and only took his act to the stage as a hobby.

Ibraheem Al-Khairallah

Meanwhile, Hallak said that she feels proud to represent Arab and hijab-wearing women in comedy.

“It’s not easy to be an Arab female comedian, but it sends a strong message, because generally speaking, we don’t have the confidence to put ourselves out there and share our thoughts and opinions, but so far the response from my audiences has been good,” she said.

Hallak explained that viewers should expect her material to be based on lighthearted subjects that affect women.

“I like to focus on stories and issues that involve women, such as the latest fashion trends,” she said.

Rawsan Hallak

Meanwhile, Khalefa said he likes to talk about his feelings and anything that he finds funny — but if viewers expect comedy with a moral message, it just isn’t his style.

“Mr. Bean, who is a comedic genius, makes comedy about nothing and he is extremely respected. So, it is not necessary to have a message in your stand-up. But I like to vary my style too, so whatever I find funny, really,” he said.

For the stand-up stars, the Netflix show has given them an opportunity to take their brand of comedy to a global audience.

“Netflix has so many viewers worldwide, taking us from a local level to an international one,” Hallak said.

