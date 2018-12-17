You are here

  • Home
  • US military says it killed 62 militants in Somalia with air strikes
﻿

US military says it killed 62 militants in Somalia with air strikes

Two air strikes on Sunday killed 24 militants. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 December 2018
Reuters
0

US military says it killed 62 militants in Somalia with air strikes

  • The military’s Africa Command (Africom) said four strikes were carried out on Saturday, killing 34 militants
  • A total of 62 militants have been killed by US military through airstrikes on Saturday and Sunday
Updated 17 December 2018
Reuters
0

NAIROBI: The US military said on Monday it had killed 62 militants in six air strikes on Saturday and Sunday in the vicinity of Gandarsh in Somalia’s south-central Banaadir province.
The military’s Africa Command (Africom) said four strikes were carried out on Saturday, killing 34 militants, and two more on Sunday, which killed 28. “Africa Command and our Somali partners conducted these airstrikes to prevent terrorists from using remote areas as a safe haven to plot, direct, inspire and recruit for future attacks,” Africom said in a statement.

Related

0
World
Somalia uproar continues after former Al-Shabab No. 2 seized
0
World
Bloody rivalry erupts between Al-Shabab and Daesh in Somalia

May to argue 2nd referendum would violate public trust

Updated 17 December 2018
0

May to argue 2nd referendum would violate public trust

Updated 17 December 2018
0
LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May is set to condemn calls for a second referendum on Britain’s departure from the European Union, saying it would do irreparable damage to trust in democracy.
In remarks released ahead of her speech in the House of Commons on Monday, May says that staging another referendum “would say to millions who trusted in democracy that our democracy does not deliver.”
She’s also expected to argue that such a ballot would exacerbate divisions rather than heal them.
May’s supporters distanced themselves from media reports that senior figures in her government held talks with opposition Labour lawmakers aimed at holding another vote.
With time growing short toward Britain’s scheduled March 29 departure, it remains unclear whether the country will leave with a deal or crash out with no deal.

Latest updates

Sweden agreement emphasizes Saudi, Arab coalition efforts to reach peace in Yemen
0
Saudi Arabia has supported and helped Iraq overcome a difficult period: Iraq parliamentary speaker
0
Turkey says it will not let the US hold it back in Syria
0
Arab stand-up comedians star in new Netflix series
0
Israel army destroys Palestinian attacker’s West Bank home
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.