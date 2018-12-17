The Six: Kuwaiti designers to keep an eye on

DUBAI: Kuwait’s fashion and accessories designers are a force to be reckoned with — and these six stars are prime examples.
Yousef Al-Jasmi
The Kuwaiti designer to the stars continues to dress some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry and has made quite a splash in 2018, with the likes of Kylie Jenner, Mariah Carey and Kelly Rowland wearing his signature glittering gowns.
May Al-Qassar
Kuwaiti jewelry designer Al-Qassar studied Communication Design at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, but pays tribute to the Middle East in her minimalist, calligraphy-inspired collections.
Marzook
Kuwaiti siblings Fahad and Shouq Al-Marzook are the designers behind this accessories brand. Kylie Jenner even sported a crystal-covered orb bag by the brand on her birthday this year.
MARZOOK’s SS’19 collection Escapism // “The difference between embracing and escaping it is pivotal.” (Photo Credit: @elirezkallah @plastikstudios ) [For more info contact [email protected] ] ©️July 15 2018 #Marzookdesigns #Marzook #Marzook_Official #Escapism #SS19 #Pill #Bag #FahadAlMarzook #ShouqAlMarzook
The Kuwaiti designer is the creative force behind luxury shoe brand Liudmila. The label is known for its dramatic footwear and the shoes are all manufactured in Italy.
Bazza Alzouman
Established in Kuwait in 2014, this brand focuses on creating luxury gowns for modern women.
Montaha Al-Ajeel
She made waves when her spring 2018 collection was shown at Paris Fashion Week in 2017 and Al-Ajeel is fast becoming known as Kuwait’s go-to kaftan and modest wear designer.
تم طرح الكوليكشن الجديد والذي تم تصويره في بيروت لدى مؤسسةمنتهى كوتيور في الافنيوز مول ، ولدى منتهى العجيل في مجمع التلال @ هارفي نيكلز الكويت @ هارفي نيكلز الدوحة @ بلومنج ديلز الكويت . My new collection available at @ Montahacouture @ Montaha Alajeel @ Harvey Nichols Kuwait @ Harvey Nichols Doha @ Bloomingdale’s kuwait#kuwait #doha#dubai#london#NewYork