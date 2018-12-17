You are here

The Six: Kuwaiti designers to keep an eye on

Updated 17 December 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: Kuwait’s fashion and accessories designers are a force to be reckoned with — and these six stars are prime examples.

Yousef Al-Jasmi
The Kuwaiti designer to the stars continues to dress some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry and has made quite a splash in 2018, with the likes of Kylie Jenner, Mariah Carey and Kelly Rowland wearing his signature glittering gowns.

May Al-Qassar
Kuwaiti jewelry designer Al-Qassar studied Communication Design at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, but pays tribute to the Middle East in her minimalist, calligraphy-inspired collections.

Marzook
Kuwaiti siblings Fahad and Shouq Al-Marzook are the designers behind this accessories brand. Kylie Jenner even sported a crystal-covered orb bag by the brand on her birthday this year.

Najeeba Hayat
The Kuwaiti designer is the creative force behind luxury shoe brand Liudmila. The label is known for its dramatic footwear and the shoes are all manufactured in Italy.

Bazza Alzouman
Established in Kuwait in 2014, this brand focuses on creating luxury gowns for modern women.

Montaha Al-Ajeel
She made waves when her spring 2018 collection was shown at Paris Fashion Week in 2017 and Al-Ajeel is fast becoming known as Kuwait’s go-to kaftan and modest wear designer.

Startup of the Week: Fusion of different world cultures

Updated 50 min 10 sec ago
Nada Hameed
The Bohemian or boho clothing style is fast gaining popularity in the Kingdom. It is a beautiful fusion of authentic hippie gypsy style and many other cultures from around the world particularly African and Indian.
The word bohemian describes the non-traditional way of living. It first appeared in the English language in the 19th century.
The media revolution has given rise to a new global culture without any boundaries. The youth around the world today think more globally than their predecessors and Saudi youngsters are no exception.
Two Saudi sisters, Lujain and Sara Al-Nahdi, teamed up to create a new Saudi boho brand called “The Boho Factory” in April 2018.
The Jeddah-based sisters began their venture with the slogan “All things bohemian.” They offer a wide variety of bohemian designs with embroidery and embellishments on shirts, jackets, beachwear, Ramadan thobes, trousers, clutches, bags, sandals and earrings.
Most of their products are comfortable and stylish and represent the fast-evolving modern global culture.
Lujain said: “Growing up in a family that loves traveling and discovering new exotic destinations, instilled in us a passion for culture, unity and appreciation of beauty through communities across the globe.’’
The Boho Factory aims to fuse unique designs and trends from different cultures around the world with the Saudi culture.
“As a Saudi Arabia-based brand, we wish to share stories about the Saudi culture with the world. Our next collection of clothing will embody Saudi tribal and Bedouin designs.”
The creative duo wants to introduce the world’s authentic designs and cultures to Saudis and to serve as a bridge between different cultures and communities using the fashion industry.
The Saudi sisters are eager to showcase the beauty of a diverse world through their designs to reflect the lavish yet simple concepts in fashion.
Lujain said: “We are constantly eager to reflect the universal beauty and connection through our clothing lines and vibes.’’
The Boho Factory provides unique designs of Wayuu bags and embroidered denim jackets.
Lojain said: “Some designs are designed locally in-house by us and some are designed in collaboration with artisans and communities who reside across different continents.”
They believe that a clothing line that has a story to tell and can identify with a culture can conquer hearts everywhere. What distinguishes the bohemian style from other styles is the way it associates with exotic locations and festival dresses, it suits all seasons of the year but is often suitable for the summer and spring, seasons of bright, vibrant and rich colors.
The sisters use integrated designs from Colombia, Thailand, Mexico and India, which include the use of authentic textiles, symbols and colors representing each country and more importantly the bohemian vibes.
With the exotic, carefully handmade designs the Boho Factory takes one to places; from the Far West to the Far East.
The store is planning to expand its reach by displaying its products on different e-commerce platforms.

