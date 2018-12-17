You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq speaker praises Saudi support in 'terror war'
﻿

Iraq speaker praises Saudi support in 'terror war'

Mohammed Al-Halbousi was speaking after a meeting with King Salman at Al-Yamamah Place in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 17 December 2018
Arab News
0

Iraq speaker praises Saudi support in 'terror war'

  • The king and Al-Halbousi also discussed bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries
  • The visit follows a meeting between Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Iraqi president Barham Salih in November
Updated 17 December 2018
Arab News
0

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s parliamentary speaker said on Monday that Saudi Arabia had played a major role in supporting Iraq in its “war on terror” and has backed the country through a “difficult stage.”

Mohammed Al-Halbousi was speaking after a meeting with King Salman at Al-Yamamah Place in Riyadh, and said: “Saudi Arabia had a major role in supporting Iraq in its war against terrorist organizations, especially Daesh.

“Iraq has passed a difficult stage thanks to the support of Saudi Arabia, which contributed to the expulsion of ISIS from many regions and cities in Iraq,” he added.

The king and Al-Halbousi also discussed bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries during the meeting.

The visit follows a meeting between Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Iraqi president Barham Salih in November.

Relations between Saudi Arabia and Iraq have improved this year after several visits by officials from both nations to Riyadh and Baghdad.

Topics: Iraq Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Minister discusses education system with Iraqi envoy
0
Middle-East
Daesh destruction of rural Iraq hinders residents’ return: Amnesty

US Senate vote ‘will benefit only Iran’

The resolutions were based on “unsubstantiated claims and allegations,” Saudi Arabia said. (Shutterstock)
Updated 45 min 24 sec ago
Arab News
JEFF LATZKE | AP
0

US Senate vote ‘will benefit only Iran’

  • “We are a frontline state in the war against terrorism and the Iranian-aligned militias who are our common enemies”
  • The Saudi stance drew support from the Arab Parliament and the Muslim World League, along with analysts and experts
Updated 45 min 24 sec ago
Arab News JEFF LATZKE | AP
0

The Arab world threw its weight behind Saudi Arabia’s assertion of its sovereignty on Monday after what Riyadh described as “blatant interference” in its internal affairs by the US Senate.

The move followed Senate resolutions calling for withdrawal of US support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, and blaming Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October.

The resolutions were based on “unsubstantiated claims and allegations,” Saudi Arabia said. “The Kingdom categorically rejects any interference in its internal affairs, any and all accusations, in any manner, that disrespect its leadership ... and any attempts to undermine its sovereignty or diminish its stature,” it said.

The Saudi stance drew support from the Arab Parliament and the Muslim World League, along with analysts and experts.

Arab Parliament speaker Dr. Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami urged the US Senate “not to interfere in Saudi Arabia’s internal affairs, not to disrespect its leadership and not to undermine its stature.” The Arab Parliament opposed any attempts to undermine the Kingdom or targeted its leadership, reputation and prestige, Al-Salami said.

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary general of the Muslim World League, said undermining the sovereignty and leadership of Saudi Arabia was “a red line that no one … is allowed to cross.”

“This interference is only in the interest of the wicked,” he said.

Salman Al-Ansari, founder of the Saudi American Public Relation Affairs Committee (SAPRAC) in Washington, told Arab News it was “unfortunate that members of the US Senate have buckled under the relentless information warfare that has been waged against Saudi Arabia.

“Any vote against the Saudi leadership is a vote against Saudi youth. It is a time of change, dynamism and limitless possibilities in Saudi Arabia, and the crown prince exemplifies that.”

Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri, a Saudi political analyst and international relations scholar in Riyadh, told Arab News the US and Saudi Arabia were allies and only Iran would gain from a rift between them. “We are a frontline state in the war against terrorism and the Iranian-aligned militias who are our common enemies,” he said.

“Many Americans are unaware of what is happening in the region and how President Obama’s opening up to Iran emboldened Tehran to run amok. By creating this rupture, the US Senate surely realizes who benefits from it. Iran, of course, our common enemy.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia US Senate

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia rejects US Senate position
0
World
US’ Mike Pompeo calls on UN to re-impose ballistic missile restrictions on Iran

Latest updates

US Senate vote ‘will benefit only Iran’
0
News vs Views: How Twitter blurred the lines for journalists
0
Ceasefire between pro-government forces and Houthi militia in Hodeidah begins
0
Saudi Arabia budget set to boost spending in 2019
0
Saudi Arabia continues humanitarian operations in Yemen
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.