﻿

Arab coalition wants durable peace in Yemen

Arab coalition spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki holds a press conference at the King Salman airbase in Riyadh. (File photo/AFP)
Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassen
0

RIYADH: Military pressure from the Arab coalition forced the Iranian-led Houthis to come to the negotiating table, said Col. Turki Al-Maliki.
Addressing a weekly press conference in Riyadh on Monday, the coalition spokesman said the UN and the international community are responsible for the implementation of the Stockholm agreement. Now the onus lies on the Houthis to implement the deal, Al-Maliki added.
The Sweden agreement emphasizes the efforts of Saudi Arabia and the coalition to achieve peace in the war-torn country.
He said the coalition wants to ensure durable peace in Yemen. Warning the Houthis against any violation of the agreement, Al-Maliki said there are committees monitoring the situation in Hodeidah.

Houthi violations
Al-Maliki said the Houthi militia had violated international humanitarian law by indiscriminately planting maritime mines that threaten global maritime and commercial lines in the southern Red Sea. Ninety maritime mines have been detected and destroyed in the Red Sea since the beginning of a mine-clearing operation. The Houthi militia violations also included the bombing of civilian houses in Hodeidah.
The Iranian-backed terrorists have fired 208 ballistic missiles toward the Kingdom between March 26, 2015, and Dec. 17, 2018.

Humanitarian operations
Several relief ports are open for Yemen (air, sea, land), and the total number of maritime permits issued by the Joint Forces Command from March 26, 2015, to Dec. 16, 2018, is 4,944.
12,691 air and 1,192 land permits were issued during the same period. Permits and orders to secure the movement of relief organizations inside Yemen during the period from Dec. 10 to Dec. 17 reached 281. Humanitarian aid is also flowing into Yemen as part of the ongoing humanitarian operations.
The Yemeni National Army has also made some efforts to take control of the Houthi militias’ weapons and ammunition depots.

Operational objectives
Forces fighting the Iranian-backed Houthis destroyed 210 weapons and equipment depots of the militia between Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. The number of Houthi terrorists killed during different operations has reached 589.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Sweden

US Senate vote ‘will benefit only Iran’

The resolutions were based on “unsubstantiated claims and allegations,” Saudi Arabia said. (Shutterstock)
Updated 18 December 2018
Arab News
JEFF LATZKE | AP
0

US Senate vote ‘will benefit only Iran’

  • “We are a frontline state in the war against terrorism and the Iranian-aligned militias who are our common enemies”
  • The Saudi stance drew support from the Arab Parliament and the Muslim World League, along with analysts and experts
Updated 18 December 2018
Arab News JEFF LATZKE | AP
0

The Arab world threw its weight behind Saudi Arabia’s assertion of its sovereignty on Monday after what Riyadh described as “blatant interference” in its internal affairs by the US Senate.

The move followed Senate resolutions calling for withdrawal of US support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, and blaming Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October.

The resolutions were based on “unsubstantiated claims and allegations,” Saudi Arabia said. “The Kingdom categorically rejects any interference in its internal affairs, any and all accusations, in any manner, that disrespect its leadership ... and any attempts to undermine its sovereignty or diminish its stature,” it said.

The Saudi stance drew support from the Arab Parliament and the Muslim World League, along with analysts and experts.

Arab Parliament speaker Dr. Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami urged the US Senate “not to interfere in Saudi Arabia’s internal affairs, not to disrespect its leadership and not to undermine its stature.” The Arab Parliament opposed any attempts to undermine the Kingdom or targeted its leadership, reputation and prestige, Al-Salami said.

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary general of the Muslim World League, said undermining the sovereignty and leadership of Saudi Arabia was “a red line that no one … is allowed to cross.”

“This interference is only in the interest of the wicked,” he said.

Salman Al-Ansari, founder of the Saudi American Public Relation Affairs Committee (SAPRAC) in Washington, told Arab News it was “unfortunate that members of the US Senate have buckled under the relentless information warfare that has been waged against Saudi Arabia.

“Any vote against the Saudi leadership is a vote against Saudi youth. It is a time of change, dynamism and limitless possibilities in Saudi Arabia, and the crown prince exemplifies that.”

Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri, a Saudi political analyst and international relations scholar in Riyadh, told Arab News the US and Saudi Arabia were allies and only Iran would gain from a rift between them. “We are a frontline state in the war against terrorism and the Iranian-aligned militias who are our common enemies,” he said.

“Many Americans are unaware of what is happening in the region and how President Obama’s opening up to Iran emboldened Tehran to run amok. By creating this rupture, the US Senate surely realizes who benefits from it. Iran, of course, our common enemy.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia US Senate

