Digital service to help streamline govt data

JEDDAH: The Saudi Civil Service Ministry has launched several workshops to help government agencies with the automation process.
One of the workshops is aimed at clarifying all questions regarding automation and to help government agencies understand the importance of data verification and proper coordination between different bodies.
According to Civil Service Minister Abdullah bin Ali Al-Melfi, the ministry is working diligently to rectify mistakes from the available data and to ensure the data is updated at the earliest. It will help ensure smooth functioning of administrative procedures to serve the citizens and residents in a better way, he added.
Al-Melfi said the ministry represented by the digital transformation agency will support the data correction process in collaboration with other government bodies by forming task forces.
The ministry has launched a service called “Database Functions.” It is a digital service that offers various options to its employees to correct and review data. It also provides access to employment records. The service also allows follow-up on all applications and other digital services that aim to reduce employees’ time and efforts.
