Malaysia files criminal charges against Goldman, ex-bankers in 1MDB probe

Malaysia will seek jail terms and billions in fines from Goldman Sachs and four individuals who allegedly diverted about $2.7 billion. (Reuters)
Updated 18 December 2018
Reuters
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Monday filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs and two of the US bank’s former employees in connection with an investigation into suspected corruption and money laundering at state fund 1MDB.
Malaysia will seek jail terms as well as billions in fines from Goldman Sachs and four other individuals who allegedly diverted about $2.7 billion from 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), Attorney General Tommy Thomas said in a statement.
This is the first time Goldman Sachs has faced criminal charges in the 1MDB scandal.
The bank has consistently denied wrongdoing.
A Goldman Sachs spokesman said in a statement that the charges were “misdirected” and the bank would vigorously defend against them. The bank continued to cooperate with all authorities in their investigations, he said.
Goldman Sachs has been under scrutiny for its role in helping to raise $6.5 billion through three bond offerings for 1MDB, which is the subject of investigations in at least six countries. The US Department of Justice has said about
$4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB, including some money that Goldman Sachs helped raise, by high-level officials of the fund and their associates from 2009 through 2014.
Thomas said criminal charges under securities laws were filed on Monday against Goldman Sachs, its former bankers Tim Leissner and Roger Ng, former 1MDB employee Jasmine Loo and financier Jho Low in connection with the bond offerings.
“The charges arise from the commission and abetment of false or misleading statements by all the accused in order to dishonestly misappropriate $2.7 billion from the proceeds of three bonds issued by the subsidiaries of 1MDB, which were arranged and underwritten by Goldman Sachs,” Thomas said in a statement.
He said the offering circulars filed with the regulators contained statements that were false, misleading or from which there were material omissions.
“Having held themselves out as the pre-eminent global adviser/arranger for bonds, the highest standards are expected of Goldman Sachs. They have fallen short of any standard,” Thomas said.
He said prosecutors would seek fines against the accused “well in excess” of the allegedly misappropriated $2.7 billion bond proceeds plus $600 million in fees received by Goldman Sachs.
Malaysia would also seek jail terms of up to 10 years for each of the individuals accused, he said.
Thomas accused the four individuals charged of conspiring to “bribe Malaysian public officials in order to procure the selection, involvement and participation of Goldman Sachs in the bond issuances.”
US prosecutors filed criminal charges against the former Goldman Sachs bankers, Leissner and Ng, last month.
Leissner pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder money and conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Ng, detained in Malaysia, is facing extradition to the United States.
Lawyers for Leissner and Ng could not be reached immediately.
Loo, against whom Malaysia brought other 1MDB-related charges this month, has not commented on the 1MDB case and her whereabouts are not known.
Low, who authorities have described as a central figure in the suspected fraud, has said he is innocent. His whereabouts are not known.
A spokesman for Low did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

India’s Madhya Pradesh state to waive up to $5.3 billion in farm debts

Kamal Nath, chief-minister of Madhya Pradesh state. (REUTERS)
Updated 18 December 2018
Reuters
0

India’s Madhya Pradesh state to waive up to $5.3 billion in farm debts

  • Farmers’ protests have been rising in past months due to the fall in crop prices and a rise in the cost of diesel and fertilizer
Updated 18 December 2018
Reuters
0

MUMBAI: The new leader of the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh is to waive up to $5.3 billion of farm loans, becoming the latest area to offer relief ahead of a national election next year as farmers reel from losses caused by falling crop prices.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party lost the central state to Congress last week dealing Modi his biggest defeat since he took office in 2014 and boosting the opposition ahead of the vote next year.
Congress leader Kamal Nath, who became chief minister of the state on Monday, decided to write off farmers’ loans up to 200,000 rupees, according to a notification.
Farmers’ protests have been rising in past months due to the fall in crop prices and a rise in the cost of diesel and fertilizer.
Nearly 3.4 million farmers will benefit from the loan waiver, which is likely to cost between 350 billion rupees ($4.9 billion) to 380 billion rupees ($5.3 billion), Rajesh Rajora, the state’s principal secretary for agriculture, told Reuters.
The western state of Maharashtra and northern state of Uttar Pradesh, both ruled by the BJP, announced similar loan waivers last year. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Alison Williams)

